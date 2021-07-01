Revelation 2021: Top things you need to know today about Pest Control Market

The global pest control market is experiencing tremendous growth, owing to a considerable increase in public health awareness. Moreover, strategic developments by industry players and an increase in the prevalence of pest-caused diseases are the significant factors predicted to boost the growth of the global pest control market over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The lucrative growth of the global market is owing to an increased prevalence of life-threatening infections like the Zika virus, influenza, dengue fever, and chikungunya, among others. Insects spread the majority of these diseases. Biological pest control techniques are also gaining favor among pest removal service providers because they have few or no negative health consequences.

Furthermore, to remain competitive in the global pest control market, the leading companies operating in the market are employing a variety of innovative methods such as mergers and acquisitions. For example, in 2019, Rentokil Initial Plc, a British business solutions organization, announced the acquisition of roughly 30 pest control companies in the United Kingdom. The acquisition intends to meet the global need for pest control services. This factor is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the forecast timeframe.

Restraints of the Market

The high toxicity of pesticides is projected to have detrimental impacts on humans, which is estimated to limit the growth of the pest control market in the upcoming years. In addition to this, strict government regulations for obtaining certification for pest control production and manufacturing are likely to hamper the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Key Players in the Market

Some of the leading players of the global pest control market, such as Rentokil Initial plc., BASF SE, ADAMA Ltd, Bayer AG, FMC Corporation, Corteva, The Terminix International, UPL, Rollins, Inc., Syngenta, and others are taking various business growth initiatives such as acquisitions and mergers, collaborations & partnerships, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These initiatives have helped these firms in obtaining a competitive-edge in the market in the recent period.

Market Forecast

As per a report by Research Dive, the global pest control market held $21,661.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to garner $31,782.1 million and surge with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

