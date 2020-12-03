Revealing: How Businesses will recover from COVID-19 impact in Plastic Recycling Market

Post COVID-19 Impact on Plastic Recycling Market

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Plastic Recycling Market

According to plastic recycling market analysisby Research Dive, the global marketforecast will be $32,640.0 million by the end of 2026, at a 6.5% CAGR, growing from $54,019.1 million in the end of 2018.

Plastic Recycling Market Segmentation by Material

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Adverse environmental effect of plastic disposal is driving the growth of the market because, usage of conventional plastic materials causes marine and land pollution. Hence, government are taking initiatives to reduce the disposal of plastics into the environment, which is impacting the demand for plastics. This factor is projected to drive the market size.Moreover, growing utilization of recycled plastics in several industrial applications including in packaging of products, parts of electronics devices and interior parts in the automobiles is boosting the market size in the forecast period.

Furthermore, constantly increasing R&D investments by manufacturers to produce ecofriendly and biodegradable plastics by using plastic waste is anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities in the global plastic recycling market. Also, increasing utilization of recycled plastic products for material production in the textile sector is estimated to impel the growth of the marketin the near future.

Nevertheless, lack of awareness about recycled plastics importance in the reduction of virgin plastics coupled with huge cost of the recycled products due to collection of plastic wastes is a difficult task; these factors are hampering the plastic recycling market growth. Moreover, setting up a bank of plastic waste or ban of raw plastics import from china is a challenging factor for the growth of the market.

Mechanical recycling process segment will experience a noticeable growth and is projected to hold a good share of the global market by the end of forecast time. In mechanical recycling process,plastic wastes can be converted into raw constituents without alteringthe structure of plastics, minimizing the production cost. This aspect will drive the size of the market in the coming years. Plastic recycling market for chemical recycling process generated major revenue in the global market and is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment held a considerable size of the global plastic recycling market in 2018 and is estimated to be the most lucrative material type in the coming years. This growth is attributed to PET plastics beingwidely used in end use industries because of cost associated with the recycling processbeing low. Moreover, recycled PET plastics are not harmful for food & beverage packing, and there are lower CO2 emissions and other benefits; this factor is predicted to boost the size of the market in the upcoming years. Polypropylene (PP) segment registered for subsequent position in the global market after PET and is predicted to generate a revenue of $12,964.6 million by 2026. The growth in PP recycled plastic market is owing to the growing usage in packaging application due to its resistance to most oils and solvents and for electronic components manufacturing; these aspects are anticipated to impel the market growth in the forecast time.

North America plastic recycling market will witness to grow at a highest CAGR of 7.1% and is estimated to continue its trend throughout the forecast time. This growth in North America market is mainly owing to stringent regulations on virgin plastic usage and governments promoting the use of recycled plastics. In addition, major consumer goods suppliers including Coca-Cola, Walmart, Campbell and other suppliers have replaced conventional plastics with recycled products; this aspect favors the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Asia-Pacific plastic recycling market dominated the overall industry and is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR 5.8% during the forecast time period. This dominance attributed to Asia-Pacific is the major hub for plastic recycling process due to cheap labor costs and presence of large consumer base. In addition, promising government guidelines to encourage recycled plastic is also estimated to propel the market growth in this region.

