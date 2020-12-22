Reveal: Check out the Game changer of the Global Magnesium phosphate Market

A lot of chemical compounds are being used in various sectors like automotive, pharmacy, agriculture and food preservatives. One such compound is the magnesium phosphate that plays a vital role in the healthcare sector. This compound’s derivatives are used in a wide array of applications in the healthcare industry. This is also a supplementary nutrient that is found on land, sea, plants, animals and humans, thus, making it readily available.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Magnesium Phosphate Industry

The pandemic forced all the industries to shut down their work. The magnesium phosphate producing sectors too faced a similar situation. This resulted in the decline of distribution and production of magnesium phosphate.

According to a report published by Research Dive, the Covid-19 pandemic will affect the magnesium phosphate producing sector. However, it is also estimated that this sector will witness a rise by a CAGR of 4.2% by 2026.

The demand for magnesium phosphate has enhanced in the recent years and will grow rapidly in the post pandemic scenario as well. The primary clients for this compound are the healthcare sectors, followed by food and agricultural industries. Since, these sectors are constantly evolving, the need for magnesium phosphate will never die out.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Magnesium Phosphate Market. Click here to Connect with Analyst @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/211

Features of Magnesium Phosphate

This chemical compound appears in the form of white crystalline powder, which is odorless and tasteless. Magnesium phosphate is insoluble in hot and cold water but can be easily mixed with ammonium salt solution.

Magnesium phosphate is responsible for oxygen transport in the cells, acid-base balance of the body, storing energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) in the cells and maintaining the cell wall structure.

Apart from this, magnesium in the form of intracellular ion acts as a metallo-coenzyme and actively participates in 300 plus reactions dealing with phosphate transfer. Therefore, it plays a hand in the transfer, storage and utilization of energy in the body. Moreover, the extracellular magnesium concentration is controlled by the kidneys for various biological processes.

Towards Living a Healthy Life

Magnesium phosphate acts as a protagonist in maintaining the health of a person. This compound comprises of almost 60% of nutrients present in the bones, muscles, soft tissues and fluids. Several biochemical reactions like energy generation, repairing DNA and RNA, formation of proteins from amino acids, and regulating muscle movements are carried out by magnesium phosphate.

Moreover, this chemical compound manages blood sugar level in the muscles and eliminates lactic acid, thus, boosting exercise performance by 20%. If used as a supplement, then the compound augments the power of athletes and reduces fatigue.

When present in the body, magnesium phosphate works as two different entities – magnesium and phosphate. In the form of phosphate, it helps in strengthening bones and teeth. Phosphate helps in the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins as well. The main role of the compound is to nourish the pregnant and lactating women. As magnesium, it acts as an antidepressant in treating mental illness and psychological problems. It helps in bringing migraine under control and reduces the impact of type 2 diabetes as well. Moreover, magnesium reduces chronic inflammation that often leads to aging, obesity and chronic diseases.

Magnesium phosphate improves the premenstrual syndrome (PMS) that is commonly found in women. Apart from this, the compound is used as a laxative for constipation, an antacid for indigestion, and for prevention of pregnancy complications.

Sustaining Greenery with Magnesium Phosphate

Magnesium is present in the chlorophyll of the leaves and diligently participates in the process of photosynthesis. The lack of magnesium leads to poor and stunted growth of the plants. This mineral activates plant enzymes as well.

According to a research paper published on researchgate.net, types of magnesium phosphate like struvite and dittmarite are obtained from wastewater and reused in making fertilizers. The studies have yielded positive results in enhancing the concentration of phosphate in the fertilizer. This can be used for neutral and slightly alkaline soils and may result in healthy growth of plants and trees.

Download Sample Report and know How market size for the fertilizers accounted for $188.4 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.0% by 2026 @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/211

Magnesium phosphate is considered to be fruitful in acidic soils as well. High concentration of this compound has proven to be beneficial in arid and semi-arid environments, thus, improving vegetation in these regions.

Sources of Magnesium Phosphate in Food

This chemical compound is rich in nutrition and activates the body for a strenuous day. Some of the popular food sources that contain magnesium phosphate are listed below:

Baked items

Leafy vegetables

Legumes like peas and beans

Nuts

Fruits like apricots and bananas

Pumpkin seeds

Almonds

Avocado

Magnesium Phosphate in a Nutshell

This crystalline powder has several health and environmental benefits. The magnesium phosphate compound can be found naturally in many fruits and vegetables. The compound proves to be valuable only if consumed as per requirements. Apart from this, the magnesium phosphate industry will live to see a new beginning in the post Covid-19 atmosphere.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/