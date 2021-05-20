Reusable Water Bottles Market Estimated to Observe Technological Advancements Further 2021

The demand within the global reusable water bottles market is treading along an upward trajectory in recent times. The need for fostering sustainable practices across leading industries has brought reusable water bottles under the spotlight of attention. Moreover, the energy sector has made emphatic claims about the need for using recyclable, reusable, and environment-friendly products. The growing concerns of the energy sector about a potential environmental crisis has led them to take bold steps towards sustainability. International bodies for managing climate change and environmental damage have sent clarion calls for a change in lifestyles. All of the aforementioned factors have driven sales across the global reusable water bottles market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its report, predicts that the global reusable water bottles market would expand at a steady CAGR of 4% over the period of 2019 and 2027. The steady rate of growth can be pegged to the inability of several industries to boycott the use of plastic products. The total value of the global reusable water bottles market is expected to touch US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of the forecast period. Growing demand for reusable water bottles in the sports sector has helped in driving sales across the market. Besides, stipulation of strict environmental policies across several countries has also aided market growth.

Development of Green Standards across Key Industries

Use of plastic bottles is gradually running out of practice across several territories. There is growing relevance of reusable bottles and containers, especially across the residential and commercial sector. Besides, international bodies have initiated awareness campaigns about the ills of using plastic bottles. Therefore, the global reusable water bottles market has gained momentum over the past few years. The large brigade of environment activists has propagated green standards across multiple industries. This factor shall help manufacturers of reusable water bottles in increasing their profit margins in the times to follow.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives

Use of paper and other reusable materials has helped large companies in establishing their responsiveness towards managing environmental degradation. Moreover, several companies have drifted away from using plastic bottles and containers as a part of their corporate social responsibility. Henceforth, the corporate industry is making ardent efforts towards popularising the use reusable water bottles. Small companies are quick to draw inspiration from larger firms, especially when the latter introduces new CSR strategies. As large firms embrace the use of reusable water bottles, smaller firms are expected to follow suit. Moreover, growing sophistication across the corporate sector shall also pave way for the inflow of fresh revenues in the market.

Some of the leading vendors operating in the global reusable water bottles market are BRITA GmbH, Tupperware Brands Corporation, Klean Kanteen, Inc., Contigo, Aquasana, Inc., and SIGG Switzerland AG.

