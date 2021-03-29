Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market Emerging Trends, Growth, Investment Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

The Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) market was valued at USD 7,827.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11,040.06 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market: Nefab AB, IFCO Systems., Rehrig Pacific Company, Schoeller Allibert Group BV, SSI Schaefer Group, CSI Sertapak Inc., Lamar Packaging Systems, Polymer Logistics NV, Mugele Group, Orbis Corporation, Brambles Limited (CHEP) and others.

Key Industry Developments:

– January 2020 – Societa Gestione Impianti Nucleari SpA (Sogin), the state-owned company responsible for dismantling Italy’s nuclear power plants, said the shipment marks the launch of the second and final phase of the transport programme. Arranged in four containers, the first 162 drums were shipped on two trucks.

– February 2020 – CHEP Australia has officially opened its first Plant of the Future upgrade in Melbourne. The CHEP DerrimutService Centre is the first of four service centers nationally to be upgraded as part of a global plant automation strategy. It creates more than a dozen jobs for the local community, greater efficiencies for industrial customers, and better sustainability results for the environment.

Key Market Trends

Drums and Barrels to Witness Significant Market Growth



– Drums play an essential role in the returnable transport packaging industry, as it is widely used to store and transport hazardous and non-hazardous liquids, ensuring maximum protection. Drums are majorly used in Oil & Gas and Petrochemicals industry, which is largely used for oil spill protection, during storage and transport.

– Various kinds of drums widely available in the market are plastic drums, steel drums, salvage drums, and fiber drums. Plastic drums used in the food industry are required to be suitably decontaminated and certified safe for carrying and storing consumable items in the long term. The plastic drums used in the food industry are also needed to be food grade approved and comply with other food safety standards.

– Besides the food industry, plastic drums are majorly used in the chemicals and oil industry, for their storage and transport. The extensive usage of plastic drums across industries is increasing due to its benefits, such as cost-efficiency, durability, and reusability.

– nRecently, the Intermediate bulk container and PE drum specialist Schtz Australia, invested approximately USD 20 million in technology and facilities in the manufacturing plant, to better service the Australian market. The company is majorly involved in the manufacturing and reconditioning of IBCs and polyethylene (PE) drums.

– However, the rising concerns towards the substantial increase in plastic waste generation, globally, alternative materials are being adopted to create industrial drums. For instance, steel drums are the most preferred option after plastic drums. This is due to the several benefits it offers over plastic, such as recyclability, ability to withstand extreme conditions, and lower lifecycle cost, among others.

North America to have Significant Growth



– The North American region is one of the largest regions for the pharmaceutical plastic packaging industry due to its large pharmaceutical manufacturing base and the ability to introduce technological advancements to pharmaceutical packaging. According to PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, there are more than 700 North American Manufacturers of equipment, components, and materials for processing and packaging.

– The returnable transport packaging market in the United States is bolstered by the presence of major market players and strong manufacturing industries, such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and automotive.

– The rigid plastic bulk containers are used in various industries, such as the food and beverage industry, industrial chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, paints, inks, and dyes industry, and petroleum and lubricant industry. The Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container Association of North America fosters the interests of persons, firms, and corporations engaged in the business of manufacturing or assembling rigid intermediate bulk containers.

– The Unites States is the third-largest exporter after China and the European Union, and the second-largest importer of goods in the world. These goods mainly consist of industrial machinery, medical equipment, petroleum products, and automotive parts and supplies

– For instance, the United States reported a rise in exports from USD 13.6 billion from the previous month resulting in USD 158.3 billion in June 2020. Further, the region experienced the first gain in demand for exports of industrial goods and services since February thereby suggesting an improvement in global demand after being depressed by the pandemic.

Influence of the Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

