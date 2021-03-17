Retort Packaging Market to Remain Lucrative During 2020-2025

“

Market Analysis

Global Retort Packaging Market is anticipated to exhibit a 6.49% CAGR during the forecast period. Retort packaging is achieved with the help of sealed plastic pouches or metal cans. This packaging is used for ready to eat and decomposable food items. The packages are then heated to extremely high heat to obtain hygienic packaging. The shelf life of these pouches is approximately one and a half years including zero refrigeration and no preservatives.

The global Retort packaging is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the expansion of the industry, market environment, and regulations. Additionally, reduced processing time ensures the food packed in a retort pouch retains maximum nutritional value, taste, aroma, and flavor at the time of consumption is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the study. However, the high competition, rapid changes in technology, and availability of integrated solutions by industry participants are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the review period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The key players operating in the global retort packaging market are Amcor PLC (Australia), Mondi (Austria), Sonoco Products Company (US), Sealed Air Corporation (US), and Winpak Ltd (Canada) held nearly 41.00% of the market share in 2018. PROAMPAC (US), Constantia Flexibles (US), Clondalkin Group (Netherlands), Coveris Group (Austria), and Clifton Packaging Group Limited (UK).

Market Segmentation

Global Retort Packaging Market has been divided into Packaging Type, Material, Application, and Region.

In terms of Packaging Type, the global market has been classified into pouches, trays, cartons, and others. The pouches segment is expected to register at a 6.9% CAGR during the research period. The segment has accounted for the highest market share of 52.86% and reached USD 16,873.29 million in 2019.

In terms of the Material segment, the global market has been classified into paper & paperboard, aluminum foil, polypropylene, polyester, and others. The Application sector divides the Global Retort Packaging Market into food, beverages, and others. During the forecast period, the region is expected to register a 6.7% CAGR.

Regional Analysis

The region-specific analysis of the Global Retort Packaging Market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Europe is expected to contribute to the largest market share during the review period owing to the 36.86% market in2018. The regional market is spread into the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The regional market is driven by major companies, such as Mondi Group, Clondalkin Group, and Austria. Furthermore, the surged investment by the companies in the packaging of food and beverage and pharmaceutical products is expected to fuel the market during the assessment period.

The retort packaging market in Asia-Pacific is evaluated to register constant growth, owing to the growing number of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). Additionally, the FDI (Foreign Direct Instance) in retail has further expanded the outlook for packaging, which attracts foreign players to establish their facilities in the region.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Retort Packaging Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Retort Packaging Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Retort Packaging will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

