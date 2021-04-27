Retail Point of Sale Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028
Global retail point of sale market size is expected to reach USD 43.79 Billion at a steady CAGR of 13.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Changing customer preference for cashless transactions at retail stores, convenience of paper-less billing, and reduced need for manual effort are some key factors driving growth of the global retail point of sale system market currently. In February 2021, POS software developing company, GiftLogic, announced its partnership with Paystri, which is a payments technology company delivering solutions to businesses of all sizes and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). Partnering with GiftLogic will expand Paystri’s presence in the retail market.
The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Retail Point of Sale industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Retail Point of Sale sector. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Retail Point of Sale market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Retail Point of Sale Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/556
The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Retail Point of Sale market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Key players operating in the global Retail Point of Sale market are Hewlett-Packard Inc., Micros Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Ingenico Group, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, VeriFone Systems Inc., and Toshiba Tec Corporation.
Emergen Research has segmented the global retail point of sale market on the basis of component, product, end-use, and region:
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Mobile POS Terminals
- Fixed POS Terminals
- End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Grocery Stores
- Gas Stations
- Others
Request Free Sample Link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/556
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
- North America
Key Features of the Report:
- Holistic view of the Retail Point of Sale market and key segments
- Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities
- Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors
- Competitive landscape benchmarking
- Extensive regional analysis
- Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Retail Point of Sale Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….
Read More @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/retail-point-of-sale-market
Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.