Retail Banking Market Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Retail banking is banking service model in which individual customer use local branches of lager commercial banks. The services offered include saving and current accounts, personal loan, mortgages, debit and credit cards, and certification of deposits. In the retail banking, the focus is on the individual consumer rather than corporates and SMEs.

Retail banking provides financial services for individuals and families. First objective of retail banking is to offer consumer credit to purchase homes, cars, and others. In addition, it provides various products to customers such as checking account, current account, ATM cards, credit cards, saving and certificates deposits. The anti-money laundering processes compiles all the banks consider utterly check all the documents that they accept while providing retail banking services. Customer retention is paramount important for the profitability of the retail banking which in turn improved the customer service across the industry. Rise in massive loan losses, tightening regulation, and sluggish value creation (because of the low deposit margin) are the factors that restrain the market growth.

The retail banking market is segmented based on the services and banks. Based on the services, the market is divided into transactional account, saving account, debit cards, ATM cards, credit cards, mortgages, home loan, and car loan. Based on the banks, it is divided into community development bank, private bank, public banks, and NBFCs. Region wise, the market has been analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market is very competitive in nature, the major players are focusing in creating customer awareness toward the advantages of the retail banking products. Use of emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning and biometric gain an “Information edge“ and put that data to work in relevant, personalized customer services and experiences. The major banks in retail banking include Commonwealth Bank, Community CPS Australia, Egg Banking, Emigrant Saving Bank, Emirates NBD, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current retail banking market growth and forecast estimations from 2018 to 2026, which assists to identify the prevailing retail banking market opportunities.

An in-depth retail banking market analysis includes analysis of various regions and is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global retail banking market is provided.

Region-wise and country-wise retail banking market share is comprehensively analyzed in this report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current retail banking market size and future market potential from 2018 to 2026 in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

The key market players within the retail banking market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of global retail banking market.

Key Market Segment:

By Services

Transactional Account

Saving Account

Debit Cards

ATM Cards

Credit Cards

Mortgages

Home Loan

By Bank Type

Community Development Bank

Private Banking

Public Banking

NBFCs

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Australia Japan India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



