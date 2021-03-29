Retail Automation Market Disclosing Latest Advancements and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Retail Automation Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The retail automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.41% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Retail Automation Market: Datalogic S.p.A, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, ECR Software Corporation, Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG, First Data Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell International Inc., NCR Corporation, RapidPricer B.V., Posiflex Technology Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2020 – Datalogic announced an investment in AWM Smart Shelf, a California-based computer vision and AI company. AWM offers a comprehensive set of solutions to the retail sector, both grocery and non-grocery, including autonomous checkout (AWM Frictionless), Automated Inventory Intelligence (Aii), consumer demographics and behavior tracking, as well as a complete software suite, Retail Analytics Engine (RAE), for in-store analytics and reporting.

– December 2019 – Emarsys announced that professional tool retailer Total Tools had chosen its retail marketing platform to deliver personalized, omnichannel customer experiences. Accordingly, Total Tools has deployed the Emarsys retail marketing platform, including its customer data platform and marketing automation tools, to collect and merge CRM data from its customers in one central location. With only one customer view, Total Tools will be able to personalize communications across multiple channels, including in-store, email, Facebook, Google, and its web platform.

Key Market Trends

Grocery is Expected Hold Significant Share



– Self-checkout kiosks are among some of the standard automation solutions deployed in supermarkets. Grocery chain Kroger uses sensors, and predictive analytics means to forecast when more cashiers will be needed. Then, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States retail led to Taco Bell, Target, Hy-Vee supermarkets in the Midwest, Speedway convenience stores, and Jack in the Box started to support Apple Pay, which is a contactless payment system that enables customers to quickly and securely pay in stores using their Apple Watch and iPhone.

– In 2019 Phononic’s Store of the Future Report, nearly nine out of ten Americans (86 %) said that mobile apps would allow people to scan groceries as they shop and then pay through an app in the next five years. Grabango is working closely with three of the top thirty grocers on Progressive Grocer’s Super 50 list and one of the top 10 convenience stores, assigns every shopper a virtual basket when they walk through the door. The technology company uses proprietary hardware, called G rails, which includes a high number of low-cost sensors lined up and down the aisles.

– When the first Amazon Go store opened to the public in January 2018, shoppers could walk into the store; grab whatever they’d like; put it in coat pockets, bags or elsewhere, and walk out. All the customers require is an app. Within less than two years, and Amazon plans to open 3,000 cashier-less stores, with a significant number of players entering the category in a big way. The tech companies have their sights not only on 2,000- or 3,000-square-foot convenience stores, but also on grocery stores ten times that size or larger. The grocery sector has long tried to solve the friction of the checkout experience. From opening more registers to implementing self-service kiosks, no solutions have yet to satisfy both the retailer and the customer entirely.

– Zippin, which operates an Amazon Go rival store in San Francisco to display its technology, has a cashier-less system that uses multiple sources of information, both cameras and shelf sensors, to triangulate and receive the correct information. There are several reasons retailers may find checkout-free systems to be the answer to increased profits, including, but not limited to, fewer employees behind the register, a reduction in theft by fraud, and new customer data like they’ve never had in the past.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The retail automation market in the United States is expected to be driven by the growing adoption of automation technologies by major players, such as Walmart and Amazon. Part of the adoption is also attributable to changing consumer preferences. A Digimarc study found that 88% of the American adults prioritize faster check out, over “slow checkout speeds” and “long lines.” Major retailers in the region have adhered to such complaints and adapted to the quick and secure checkout process.

– Digital payment is set to become the preferred mode of payment for citizens across the United States, considering the e-commerce trends. Moreover, digital payment is the preferred mode of payment among millennials. Enabling traditional POS and mPOS devices to accept, mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay have eased out by streamlining the transaction process.

– According to the latest US Census Bureau Annual Retail Trends report, retail sales have climbed 23% from 2010 until 2018, and the Y-o-Y growth since 2012 has averaged just under 4%. However, a significant portion of this growth has occurred in the e-commerce sector. Amazon’s growth alone has quintupled from USD 16 to USD 80 billion over the past six years, ending 2017. The retailers in the region have recognized the need to incentivize digital payments, thus offering more tangible benefits in the mind of the consumer, such as loyalty benefits.

Influence of the Retail Automation Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Retail Automation market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Retail Automation market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Retail Automation market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Retail Automation market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Retail Automation market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Retail Automation Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

