Retail Automation Market Development Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2025: Datalogic S.p.A, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, ECR Software Corporation, Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG

The Retail Automation Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Retail Automation market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Retail Automation market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The retail automation market was valued at USD 12.45 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Retail Automation Market: Datalogic S.p.A, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, ECR Software Corporation, Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG, First Data Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell International Inc., NCR Corporation, RapidPricer B.V., Posiflex Technology Inc., and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355577/retail-automation-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=VXI

Market Overview:

Recently, the retailers have been facing challenges, as the technological revolution has gained attention and adoption at a significant pace. Such technologies and innovations have been reshaping the behavior of consumers and their way of collaborating and communicating pre – and post-sales. Features, such as convenience and transparency, provided by automation, have been pushing the retailers to adapt and upgrade their PoS systems. Furthermore, the demand for PoS systems has been significantly rising among small retail stores, owing to its cost-effective nature.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– May 2020 – Datalogic announced an investment in AWM Smart Shelf, a California-based computer vision and AI company. AWM offers a comprehensive set of solutions to the retail sector, both grocery and non-grocery, including autonomous checkout (AWM Frictionless), Automated Inventory Intelligence (Aii), consumer demographics and behavior tracking, as well as a complete software suite, Retail Analytics Engine (RAE), for in-store analytics and reporting.

– December 2019 – Emarsys announced that professional tool retailer Total Tools had chosen its retail marketing platform to deliver personalized, omnichannel customer experiences. Accordingly, Total Tools has deployed the Emarsys retail marketing platform, including its customer data platform and marketing automation tools, to collect and merge CRM data from its customers in one central location. With only one customer view, Total Tools will be able to personalize communications across multiple channels, including in-store, email, Facebook, Google, and its web platform.

Key Market Trends

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The retail automation market in the United States is expected to be driven by the growing adoption of automation technologies by major players, such as Walmart and Amazon. Part of the adoption is also attributable to changing consumer preferences. A Digimarc study found that 88% of the American adults prioritize faster check out, over “slow checkout speeds” and “long lines.” Major retailers in the region have adhered to such complaints and adapted to the quick and secure checkout process.

– Digital payment is set to become the preferred mode of payment for citizens across the United States, considering the e-commerce trends. Moreover, digital payment is the preferred mode of payment among millennials. Enabling traditional POS and mPOS devices to accept, mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay have eased out by streamlining the transaction process.

– According to the latest US Census Bureau Annual Retail Trends report, retail sales have climbed 23% from 2010 until 2018, and the Y-o-Y growth since 2012 has averaged just under 4%. However, a significant portion of this growth has occurred in the e-commerce sector. Amazon’s growth alone has quintupled from USD 16 to USD 80 billion over the past six years, ending 2017. The retailers in the region have recognized the need to incentivize digital payments, thus offering more tangible benefits in the mind of the consumer, such as loyalty benefits.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Retail Automation Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355577/retail-automation-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=VXI

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our Retail Automation Market Report or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Retail Automation market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704-266-3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us: