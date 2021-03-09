Retail Analytics Market Enhancement, Growth, Demand and Developments by 2025

The Retail Analytics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Retail Analytics market was valued at USD 5.29 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 15.03 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Retail Analytics Market are SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Alteryx Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. (Tableau Software Inc.), Oracle Corporation, Retail Next Inc., SAS Institute Inc., QlikTech International AB (Qlik), Altair Engineering Inc., Hitachi Vantara LLC and others.

Key Market Trends:

In-store Operation Hold Major Share

– In-store-operation-based analytics has become an indispensable part of a brick-and-mortar retailer’s operating strategy. With benefits ranging from offering the right product to the right customer, further insight on loyal customers leads to the development of strategies to increase customer stickiness.

– Also, a 2019 survey by Alteryx with 350 retailers and brand manufacturers suggested that almost 81% of respondents are gathering shopper insights. At the same time, 76% consider insights to be critical to their sales/revenue performance. However, the mere collection of data doesn’t suffice. According to the study, only 16% have been able to actively move onto data harnessing, while 24% and 60%, respectively, are yet to discover and have just started.

– As per Jabil’s 2020 Future of Retail Technology, 90% of respondents expect spending on in-store technology to increase in the coming years. And 94% responded to have been investing in analytics technology. Significant consideration has been skewed towards adding features and products to complement retail analytics.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

