Retail Analytics Market Current Trends, Developments and Business Growth Opportunities 2021 to 2026

Global Retail Analytics Market 2021-2026 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Retail Analytics market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Retail Analytics market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The Retail Analytics market was valued at USD 5.29 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 15.03 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The Global Retail Analytics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Alteryx Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. (Tableau Software Inc.), Oracle Corporation, Retail Next Inc., SAS Institute Inc., QlikTech International AB (Qlik), Altair Engineering Inc., Hitachi Vantara LLC among others.

Key Developments:

– In Jan 2020 – IBM launched Store in the Cloud, a partner-driven effort from its Red Hat business. It is aligned to assist retailers in transforming businesses to serve the rapidly shifting way consumers shop.

Scope of the Report:

Retail data analytics follows analyzing historical data to enable smarter decisions, improving operations, and increasing sales. Both end-user data and back-end processes, such as supply chain and inventory management, have been primary sources for data analytics.

– Business Intelligence and Analytics systems have been integrated with back end applications to understand better shoppers’ behavior to facilitate consistent customer conversation. The omnichannel strategies being adopted led analytics to cater to multiple channels by consolidating disparate data sources and communicating with customers on their preferred channel.

– A further step towards intense personalization has strengthened the typical customer Lifetime Value and touchpoints. Therefore, current retailers have been more inclined to collect and analyze data like Location, Social sentiment, Clickstream, etc.

Key Market Trends:

In-store Operation Hold Major Share

– In-store-operation-based analytics has become an indispensable part of a brick-and-mortar retailer’s operating strategy. With benefits ranging from offering the right product to the right customer, further insight on loyal customers leads to the development of strategies to increase customer stickiness.

– Also, a 2019 survey by Alteryx with 350 retailers and brand manufacturers suggested that almost 81% of respondents are gathering shopper insights. At the same time, 76% consider insights to be critical to their sales/revenue performance. However, the mere collection of data doesn’t suffice. According to the study, only 16% have been able to actively move onto data harnessing, while 24% and 60%, respectively, are yet to discover and have just started.

