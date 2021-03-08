Resuscitation Devices Market 2021 Research and Analysis by Experts – Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V

Resuscitation Devices Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Resuscitation Devices Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Resuscitation Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Resuscitation Devices Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V, ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Group Company), Mindray, Medtronic, Cardinal Health, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.), Physio-Control Corporation (Stryker), and GE Healthcare.

This is attributing to a high incidence of preterm births, high demand for emergency care, rising incidences of target diseases. In addition, the rising incidence rate of cardiac arrest, awareness programs associated with defibrillators, and growing focus on providing public access defibrillators are also fueling the resuscitation devices market. As per the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the prime cause of death globally taking around 17.9 million lives every year. This will surge the demand for resuscitation devices as heart diseases are the leading cause of death and drive the overall market. Moreover, clinical advantages associated with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and increasing need for medical services around the globe will propel the resuscitation device market in the forecasted period. However, the risk associated with the automated external defibrillators and harmful effects of certain devices on neonates may hamper the market to a certain extent.

Key Market Trends:

Airway Management Devices is Estimated to Witness a Healthy Growth in Future.

Airway management devices are estimated to witness a healthy growth in the future due to increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and rising incidences of asthma and bronchitis. Airway management devices comprise endotracheal tubes, tracheostomy tubes, ventilators, and resuscitators which are used in the treatment of the targeted diseases thus promoting the segment growth. As per World Health Organization 2017, the Global Burden of Diseases reported a prevalence of around 251 million cases of COPD globally in 2016. The presence of a large number of targeted diseases around world will trigger the segment growth in coming year.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

