Restore power to the left arm in Dirge of Bilqis quest

Genshin Influence 3.4 has launched a brand new area referred to as the Desert of Hadramaveth in Sumeru. Just like the earlier desert space, this location additionally has a bunch of World Quests, like a brand new entry within the Golden Slumber sequence, which featured the Eremite father-daughter duo of Jebrael and Jeht.

The sequel is named The Dirge of Bilqis, the place you can be tasked with restoring energy to the left arm of a large robot-like construction in Half II of Dune Entombed Fecundity. It’s situated within the Particles of Panjhave, and you will not be capable of transfer on with the story with out activating it.

This information will showcase the right way to discover the power blocks and activate the robotic’s arm to proceed with the Genshin Influence World Quest.

Genshin Influence world quest information: Discover power blocks and restore energy to the left arm

Jeht has returned to v3.4 with one other Genshin Influence World Quest sequence that may be a sequel to the Golden Slumber. You’ll be able to set off the Dirge of Bilqis by interacting with Katheryne in Sumeru’s Journey Guild workplace. It is price mentioning that followers can obtain loads of Primogem rewards and achievements by finishing a sequence of quests whereas unlocking the hidden areas situated beneath the desert.

Work together with Katheryne to set off Dirge of Bilqis World Quest (Picture through HoYoverse)

In Half II of the Dune Entombed Fecundity, you’re going to get a mini-quest to revive energy to the left arm of the robotic. To activate it, you have to discover two power blocks and place them into two particular battery items situated inside protecting rooms close to the cockpit. These blocks are golden-yellow in coloration and shine brightly, so they’re simply seen even from a distance.

First power block on the small bridge (Picture through HoYoverse)

You can begin by exiting the cockpit and going within the left course. The primary power block is situated on a brief bridge that connects the cockpit space to the remainder of the construction.

Place the power block to energy the battery (Picture through HoYoverse)

After discovering the merchandise, enter the room proper in entrance of you and transfer near the battery unit within the middle. Place the power block and it’ll activate the battery.

Second power block close to the room entrance (Picture through HoYoverse)

The second power block is true subsequent to the doorway of the aforementioned room. You’ll be able to exit the place and transfer a number of steps to the fitting to gather it.

Bridge to different room (Picture through HoYoverse)

Since one battery unit can solely maintain one power block, you need to discover one other unit to position the second block. The opposite unit is contained in the room precisely reverse your present location. You’ll have to return in direction of the cockpit and climb the marginally slanted bridge resulting in the second room.

Much like the primary case, go close to the battery and place the second power block to activate it.

Enter the cockpit and activate the robotic in Genshin Influence (Picture through HoYoverse)

Now you can return contained in the cockpit and activate the robotic to finish this prolonged Genshin Influence World Quest sequence and unlock the remainder of the desert space.

