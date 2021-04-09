Restaurant POS Terminals Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2027
Global Restaurant POS Terminals Market research report is a complete overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. The report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights which are based on business intelligence. The Restaurant POS Terminals Market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
Global restaurant POS terminals market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising establishment of food outlets in order to serve different food items to the customers will acts as a market opportunity.
Restaurant POS terminals are an electronic device which is utilized for process card payments at restaurants. This device reads the information of debit and credit cards of customers. The restaurant POS allows the restaurants to deliver better customer service by managing payment promotions and orders. The Restaurant POS system is often referred to as the point-of-service restaurant, since restaurant POS is no longer about sales processing. Modern restaurant POS systems provides a platform that is at the core of any big or small food and beverage operation, helping to improve customer experience and streamlining company activities.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing adoption of mobile technologies is driving the growth of the market
- Low deployment cost and user friendly interface of POS terminals are factors which can also boost this market growth
- Rising technological changes are making the food outlets in adopting modern solutions simplifying customer engagement operations; this factor will also uplift the market growth
- Repetitive tasks like manual inventory control, schedule management can be reduced with the usage of POS terminals offering enhanced business operations; this is another factor enhancing the demand of the market
Market Restraints:
- Rising concern about data security and privacy is hampering the market growth
- Developing economies faces some network connectivity issues; this factor will also restrict the market growth
Restaurant POS Terminals Market Scope and Segmentation:
By Component
- Hardware
- Software Power
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Services
- Integration
- Implementation
- Consulting
By Type
- Fixed POS terminal
- Mobile POS terminal
By Application
- FSR
- QSR
- Bars & pubs
- Cafes & bistros
- Others
Restaurant POS Terminals Market Country Level Analysis
- North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)
- Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)
For detailed insights on Global Restaurant POS Terminals Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2018, Verifone launched a software cloud-based technology named as EZ-Receipt. This product provides faster pay-and-go payment experience. It also reduces the cost of paper of merchants. This will help the merchants to transform their payment process through this technology
- In October 2018, Equinox Payments launched Luxe 3300a, which is a type of Apollo AIO countertop terminal. This countertop terminal is PCI 5.x certified and gives highest level of security. This product offers magnetic stripe, EMV and contactless payments. This product launch helped the company to enhance their portfolio and attract new customers
Leading Companies Operating in the Restaurant POS Terminals Market Includes:
Few of the major competitors currently working in global restaurant POS terminals market are Clover Network, Inc., Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Equinox Payments, , Shift4 Payments, LLC, HP Development Company, L.P., Ingenico Group, Lightspeed., Micros Retail Systems, Inc., NCR Corporation, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAX Technology ., Samsung., Toshiba Tec Corporation, Vectron Systems AG, Verifone, Squirrel Systems among others.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
