Restart of nuclear reactor banned in Japan | Free press

Despite the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the Japanese government is sticking to nuclear power. A court now sees a “real danger”, at least in the case of a furnace.

Tokyo (AP) – A nuclear reactor in northeast Tokyo that has been shut down since the Fukushima nuclear disaster ten years ago has been banned from starting up for now.

A court based a similar verdict on Thursday on the lack of evacuation plans. Although about 940,000 people live within 30 kilometers of the Tokai Number 2 Nuclear Power Plant in Ibaraki Prefecture, more than any other reactor in Japan, only a small fraction of the communities have evacuation plans in place. According to the court, this constitutes a ‘concrete danger’ for residents. In 2018, the operator of the 40-year-old pole was the first power plant to restart after the Fukushima disaster.

Since the disaster ten years ago as a result of an earthquake and tsunami, which also damaged the Tokai plant, the furnace has been at a standstill. However, the Japan Atomic Power operating group wants to restart it in line with the stricter rules in place since the Fukushima disaster. In 2018, he was granted permission to run the reactor beyond the usual 40-year term. According to the court, there is no problem with the earthquake safety of the power plant building in the facility.

Despite the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the Japanese government is sticking to nuclear power and is aiming to restart reactors in the country. However, in surveys, the majority of citizens are in favor of aversion to nuclear energy, which is also reflected in the local resistance to the restart of reactors such as the Tokai number 2 power plant in Ibaraki prefecture.

