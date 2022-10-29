“Rest In Peace Techno” – MrBeast shares last ever Technoblade video on YouTube, pays tribute

YouTube star Jimmy “MrBeast” has shared what might presumably be the final ever Minecraft video with Alex “Technoblade” in it. For these questioning, the video was recorded earlier than the tragic demise of the well-known YouTuber Alex, who, earlier this yr, had handed away after affected by a uncommon sort of most cancers known as sarcoma, which spreads throughout a affected person’s physique.

MrBeast took to Twitter to announce the add. In his tweet, the 24-year-old revealed that he had recorded a video that includes Technoblade that he deliberate to add posthumously. The video is a battle royale-themed Minecraft competitors that includes a number of notable content material creators similar to Dream, Vikkstar123, and Karl Jacobs (amongst others).

Within the announcement tweet, Jimmy additionally wrote a brief tribute to the late YouTuber by saying:

“Relaxation In Peace Techno legends by no means die”

"Relaxation In Peace Techno legends by no means die"

We recorded a gaming video with Techno earlier than he handed away and his dad and I assumed immediately, the anniversary of his channel can be an excellent day to honor him. We simply uploaded it, Relaxation In Peace Techno legends by no means die 🥺

MrBeast shares remaining Minecraft video that includes Technoblade

As acknowledged earlier, the video is a battle royale-themed add with 100 notable content material creators collaborating. Moreover, the gamers have been divided into teams of 4. The profitable staff was to be given a whopping $100K as prize cash.

For these unaware of battle royale video games, the final surviving staff/participant wins your complete sport. The whole video was contested on an in-game island. The sport additionally included a number of weapons, together with computerized rifles and SMGs.

Technoblade teamed-up with none aside from fellow Minecrafter Dream. The 2 different inclusions on his staff have been George “GeorgeNotFound” and Wilbur Soot. Different members of the sport included names similar to Chandler, Chris Tyson, Vikkstar123, LazarBeam, Lachlan, and P0LAND.

The sport was finally received by a staff that included creators Sipover, Professor Biggy, Mysteryore, and P0LAND. Every of the members obtained $25K as promised by MrBeast at first.

The add additional included a concluding section the place Jimmy revealed that it was Technoblade’s father who inspired the previous to put up the video. It ought to be famous that every one income collected from the add will go on to the SFA (Sarcoma Basis of America).

Followers share their reactions

Followers have showered in with their reactions within the feedback part of the video. Many expressed their adulation for the late YouTuber via their feedback.

The next are among the notable feedback:

followers react to Jimmy’s add (Picture through MrBeast Gaming YouTube)

Apart from MrBeast, YouTube has additionally shared a tribute video on the special day of Technoblade’s ninth yr anniversary on the platform. The video celebrated the unbelievable achievements of the late YouTuber all through his memorable profession. The video might be discovered on YouTube’s official web page.

