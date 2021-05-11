Respiratory Virus Vaccines Market to Surpass US$ 14 Bn Valuation by 2030 End

At a time when acute respiratory illnesses are causing mayhem in society, respiratory virus vaccines have never been more sought-after. Fact MR, in its recent study, has analyzed the scope for expansion of the respiratory virus vaccines market, and has forecast it to rise at an above 7% CAGR from 2020 and 2030.

The threat posed by avian influenza to the global population is possibly at an all-time high in recent times. The tightening noose of COVID-19, coupled with the identification of numerous novel respiratory viruses, is underpinning the need for the development of therapeutic and preventive models. Inventing vaccines is potentially the most crucial step taken towards the prevention of widespread viral infections and the reduction of mortality associated with them. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, demand for respiratory virus vaccines is expected to surge exponentially. Fact MR expects the respiratory virus vaccines market size to surpass US$ 14 Bn valuation by the end of 2030.

Respiratory Virus Vaccines Market Insights by Type

Based on type, the respiratory virus vaccines market can be segmented into inactivated/ killed vaccines, live-attenuated vaccines, and recombinant vaccines. Among them, inactive/ killed vaccines currently account for a leading market share. The segment is forecast to remain strong, backed by a slew of launches in this category.

Adoption of robust research programs aimed at developing inactivated vaccine for COVID-19 will bode well for growth in the category as well as the overall market. Demand for vaccines has skyrocketed in the absence of a proper treatment for COVID-19. Governments and healthcare organizations from around the world are focusing on the discovery potential cure and ways to curb the pandemic. Driven by this, demand witnessed for inactive/ killed vaccines is unlikely to slow down over the coming years.

Respiratory Virus Vaccines Market Insights by Route of Administration

Based on route of administration, the market can be segmented into intramuscular, subcutaneous, and intranasal. Of these, the intramuscular segment is likely to remain dominant throughout the period of forecast.

Respiratory Virus Vaccines Market Insights by Indication

Based on indication, the global market can be classified into mumps & rubella, measles, influenza, coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and others. Of these, the influenza segment currently holds prominence. Rising cases of influenza around the world have made effective vaccination programs highly necessary for children. Over the coming years, the market will witness rising demand from the COVID-19 segment. In the absence of proper vaccination, governments around the world are leaving no stone unturned to discover a potential cure.

