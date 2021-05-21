Respiratory Virus Infection Drugs Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2017-2025

Viral infections disturb either the upper or the lower respiratory tract. These infections can be classified by their causative virus; however, they are clinically classified according to symptoms such as the common cold, croup, and bronchiolitis. Severity of the respiratory virus infection differs broadly. This infection can infect people at any ages; however, the severity is low in adults. The geriatric population and infants with weak immune system are susceptible to severe respiratory virus infections. Increasing number of patient cases and the rise in the birth rate is anticipated to drive the growth of respiratory virus infection drug market. As per the statistics published by United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the global population is projected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030. The surge in the baby boomer population is likely to increase the patient pool of the respiratory virus infection; thereby, increasing the demand for respiratory virus infection drugs over the forecast period. Limited efficacy of the drugs available in the market and the lack of proper in-vitro facilities for conducting research studies for novel treatment alternatives could hamper the growth of the market.

Based on the type of causative virus, the global respiratory virus infection drugs market has been broadly segmented into

Respiratory syncytial viruses (RSV) infectious

Influenza viruses infectious

Parainfluenza viruses infectious

Adenoviruses infectious

Rhinoviruses infectious

In terms of distribution channel, the market has been broadly categorized into

Hospital pharmacies

Drug stores

Retail pharmacies

Clinics

The most common type of respiratory virus infection is RSV, while parainfluenza, adenoviruses, adenoviruses, and rhinoviruses fall into the less common forms. Respiratory syncytial virus infectious segment accounts for a major share of the respiratory virus infection drugs market. As per the statistics published by the World Health Organization, nearly 64 million people are infected and nearly 160,000 deaths caused due to respiratory syncytial virus, annually. The global market for respiratory syncytial virus infection is projected to witness significant growth due to the rise in incidence rate of this infection and birth rate.

Emphasis on establishing hospitals as primary care providers, hospital pharmacies segment is expected to be the most lucrative distribution channel. Numerous state-of-art hospital chains worldwide, owing to the rising government investments, and improving accessibility to medicines at reasonable prices are some factors that can help hospital pharmacy segment to retain its strong market position during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global respiratory virus infection drugs market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the statistics published by the U.S., Department of Health & Human Services, approximately 50% of the children infected with RSV were under two-years of the age, globally. North America and Europe are expected to hold the largest share of market due to high awareness and easily available diagnostic tests. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Lack of appropriate population-based studies in developing countries could challenge the assessment of respiratory-related virus infections.

Key players operating in the global respiratory virus infection drugs market include AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Ablynx NV, ADMA Biologics, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ark Biosciences, ImmunoVaccine Technologies, Aviragen Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bavarian Nordic, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Mymetics Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Teva Pharmaceutical, and Vaxart.

