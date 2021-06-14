Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market is expected to reach US$ 199.20 million by 2027 | BC Group International Inc, WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology, Magnamed, Datrend Systems Inc., TSI Incorporated, IMT Analytics AG, THOR, Rigel Medical

According to our new market research study on “Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product, Application and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 199.20 million by 2027 from US$ 148.00 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global respiratory ventilator tester market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

For sample report click: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013750/

Based on product, the global respiratory ventilator tester market is segmented into portable, desktop, others. The portable segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.2 % in the market during the forecast period. Increasing number of patients with severe respiratory diseases, and launch of innovative technologies are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market for portable respiratory ventilator tester.

The global respiratory ventilator tester market growth is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and rapid increase in geriatric population. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario may hinder the market growth.

BC Group International Inc, WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology, Magnamed, Datrend Systems Inc., TSI Incorporated, IMT Analytics AG, THOR, Rigel Medical, Fluke and EKU Elektronik are among the leading companies operating in the global respiratory ventilator tester market.

Market Insights

Growing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, acute lower respiratory tract infections, tuberculosis, and lung cancer are among the most common causes of severe illness and death globally. Urbanization, growing pollution, unhealthy lifestyle habits, and high tobacco smoking prevalence are among the factors leading to the surge in the number of respiratory and cardiovascular disease cases. These diseases can cause acute respiratory failure, treatment of which requires mechanical ventilation.

The Global Burden of Disease Study reported the global prevalence of 251 million COPD cases in 2016. More than 90% of COPD deaths occur in low­ and middle-income countries (LMICs). Further, COPD is expected to become the leading cause of death worldwide in the next 15 years. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, It is a disease spectrum that includes bronchitis and emphysema. It is becoming a significant health and economic problem worldwide; in 1990, the disease was the sixth-most common cause of death, and it is expected to be the third-most common mortality cause by 2020. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 2018, the economic impact of COPD in LMICs is expected to increase to £ 1.7 trillion by 2030.

The ventilator testing systems are designed to measure the flow of nitrous oxide, air and oxygen and pressure in different type of ventilators. Such type of ventilator test systems are battery operated and is also capable of testing various other type of medical equipment like anesthesia gas delivery machines and oxygen concentrators. The ventilator test systems are used to measure parameters like volume, low pressure, flow, peak and peep pressure, respiratory rate, stacked volume, I:E ratio, oxygen concentration, etc. Moreover, even the slightest fault in the design or functioning of ventilators can cost the life of patients. For this reason, the demand within the global market for respiratory ventilator tester has been rising at a robust rate over the past decade. Thus, the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases increasing demand for ventilators fuelling the market growth.

The Report Segments Global Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market as Follows:

By Product

Portable

Desktop

Others

By Application

Anaesthesia Gas Delivery Machine Testing

Oxygen Concentrator Testing

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of South and Central America



Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here to buy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013750/