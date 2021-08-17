Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Share 2021, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026
The global respiratory protective equipment market reached a value of US$ 8.08 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. According to IMARC Group’s latest report.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
Respiratory protective equipment (RPE) is used to protect wearers from hazardous substances present in the air in the form of gas, mist, or dust particles. It consists of respirators (filtering devices) and breathing apparatus, which are available in different designs, ranging from half/full facemasks to hoods helmets, visors and suits.
Market Trends
The growing cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), occupational asthma, pneumoconiosis, and other non-cancerous diseases have increased the demand for respiratory protective equipment. This, coupled with the growing awareness about workplace safety, has encouraged industrial workers in the oil and gas, chemicals, mining and construction industries to opt for RPE, which are designed to protect them against toxic solvents, gases, and radiological and nuclear hazards. Moreover, with the advancements in technology, manufacturers have launched advanced multi-functional RPE that are equipped with auto-darkening filters (ADF) and sensors to minimize eye damage and provide protection from fumes. These innovative product variants are expected to create a positive thrust on the market growth in the coming years.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Air Purifier Respirator
- Unpowered Respirators
- Powered Respirators
- Escape Respirators
- Supplied Air Respirator
- Self-contained Breathing Apparatus
- Airline Respirators
- Loose Fitting Hoods
Breakup by Filter Type:
- Particle Filter
- Gas/Vapour Filter
- Combined Filter
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Healthcare
- Oil and gas
- Chemical
- Construction
- Law Enforcement
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
