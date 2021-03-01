Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Competitive Analysis, Demand and Supply 2021 to 2025

Global Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Respiratory Diseases Drugs industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that Respiratory Diseases Drugs ificantly affects the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after a pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

The global respiratory diseases drugs market is expected to decline from $90.32 billion in 2020 to $79.82 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11.6%.

The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $98.81 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

The respiratory diseases drugs market consists of sales of respiratory diseases drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce drugs to treat respiratory diseases such as asthma, acute bronchitis, emphysema, cystic fibrosis and other diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs to prevent acute attacks caused by respiratory diseases and cough and cold preparations to treat cough and cold. Some of the major drugs in the market include antimuscarinics, corticosteroids, Codral, Coldrex and Lemsip. The respiratory diseases drugs market is segmented into anti-asthmatics and copd drugs; and cough and cold preparations.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs; Cough And Cold Preparations

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores; Others

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral; Parenteral; Others

4) By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs; Generic Drugs

5) By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs; Over-The-Counter Drugs

Companies Mentioned: GlaxosmithKline Plc; AstraZeneca Plc; Merck & Co; Novartis AG; Johnson & Johnson

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Respiratory Diseases Drugs indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

North America was the largest region in the global respiratory diseases drugs market, accounting for 48% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 19% of the global respiratory diseases drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global respiratory diseases drugs market.

Companies manufacturing respiratory drugs are increasingly using biomarkers in the drug development process to reduce the time taken to bring the product into the market. Biomarkers are biological indicators which are objectively measured and evaluated for biological processes, pathogenic processes or pharmacological responses to a therapeutic intervention. It can also help predict the drug efficacy faster than conventional clinical endpoints, the point at which an undesired or abnormal effect of the drug is observed indicating withdrawal from therapy. Companies in this market are investing in the development of biomarkers for use in various activities such as tracking drug activity, the pharmacodynamics (relationship between the drug concentration at the site of action and the biochemical and physiological effect) of drugs and to study diseases and treatment pathways. Companies such as Genentech and Janssen are increasingly investing in the use of biomarkers for understanding the efficacy of a potential respiratory drug. For example, Janssen has partnership with U-BIOPRED (unbiased biomarkers in prediction of respiratory disease outcomes), a group in Europe that aims to understand more about severe asthma.

