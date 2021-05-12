Respiratory Care Devices Market Size, Detail Analysis for Business Development, Top Companies 2027

Respiratory Care Devices market study conducts comparative analysis of historical data and present trends, while considering the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to predict industry valuation by 2027.



Market Definition:

Respiratory care devices market is growing rapidly due to increase in respiratory diseases, increase in age, and rising pollution levels but lack of under diagnosed and untreated population and the harmful effects of certain respiratory devices may hamper the market growth.

Market Dynamics, Global respiratory devices market is estimated to grow at 9.5% CAGR and was valued at USD 8.0 billion during the forecast period. The Outbreak of COVID-19 had resulted in rapid establishments of hospitals in the countries for treating the increased number of positive patients. Critical care devices are being produced in large quantities to fulfil the growing demand. The state of affairs resulting from the pandemic has resulted in alliances between health care and non-healthcare industries to manufacture respiratory care devices.

The growth driver in the market is the outbreak of infectious diseases which affects the respiratory system. COVID-19 is one of the recent and significant diseases that have impacted the masses. The pandemic has resulted in increase in demand for ventilators and personal protection equipment. However, lack of reimbursements are challenging for various diagnostic tests. Europe has dispersed its policies of reimbursement along with many countries in the Asian and RoW regions for respiratory care devices.

Segmental Analysis, The global respiratory care devices market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, filters, and region., Based on the product, the market is further classified into Nebulizers, Humidifiers, Oxygen Concentrators, Positive airway pressure devices, Ventilators, Capnographs and Gas Analysers.

On the basis of technology, the global respiratory care devices market is divided into four parts such as Electrostatic filtration, HEPA filter technology, Hollow fibre filtration and Microsphere separation.

Regional Analysis, Asia Pacific is the region to witness the increase growth rate in the global market during the forecast period due to the presence of large variety of respiratory patients, increase in healthcare expenditure, development of healthcare facilities, increased per capita income and growing middle class population. Moreover, APAC region slowly becoming a medical hub ( tourism) and is considered as one of the fastest growing markets for medical procedures and devices.

Key Players, Major key players in the global respiratory care devices market includes Carefusion Corporation, GE Healthcare, Chart industries, Philips Healthcare, Compumedics Ltd., Smiths Medical, Covidien PLC, Invacare, Fisher and Paykel, and Mindray.

Global Respiratory Care Devices Market, By Product , Nebulizers, Compressor-based nebulizers, Piston based handheld nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, Humidifiers, Heated humidifiers, Passover humidifiers, Integrated humidifiers, Built-In humidifiers, Stand-alone humidifiers, Oxygen Concentrators, Fixed oxygen concentrators, Portable oxygen concentrators, Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Continuous positive airway pressure devices, Auto-titrating positive airway pressure devices, Bi-level positive airway pressure devices, Ventilators, Adult ventilators, Neonatal ventilators, Capnographs, Gas Analyzers

By Technology , Electrostatic Filtration, HEPA filter technology, Hollow fibre filtration, Microsphere separation

By Filters, Nebulizer Filters, Inlet filter, Replacement filter, Cabinet filter

Humidifier Filters, Wick filters, Permanent cleanable filters, Mineral absorption pads, Demineralization cartridges

Positive airway pressure devices Filter, Ultra fine foam inlet filters, Polyester non-woven fibre filters, Acrylic & Polypropylene fibre filters

Oxygen concentrator Filters, HEPA filter, Cabinet filter, Pre-Inlet filter, Inlet filter, Micro disk filter, Felt intake filter, Bacterial filter, Hollow-membrane filter, Ventilator Filters, Mechanical filters, HEPA Filters, ULPA Filters, Activated carbon filters, Electrostatic filters, Tribocharged filters, Fibrillated filters

By End User, Hospital, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centres

By Region, North America, The U.S., Canada, Europe, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Asia Pacific, India, China, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, MEA, South Africa

