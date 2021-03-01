Respiratory Care Devices Market Reflect Impressive Expansion By 2027 | Koninklijke Philips N.V., Resmed, Medtronic, Fisher And Paykel Healthcare Limited, Bd, Chart Industries, Inc., Drägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa, Hamilton Medical, Teleflex Incorporated And 3m

Get the inside scope of the Sample report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001120/

There are wide range of devices for diagnosis and treatment of number of respiratory diseases such as sleep apnea, asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and others. Additionally, monitoring devices play a major role in keeping the track of health of the patients with respiratory illnesses. As per the data by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, approximately 235 million people suffer from asthma. This signifies the need for respiratory care for patient with asthma.

Globally, the respiratory care devices market is expected to exhibit healthy growth during the forecast period. Key factors responsible for the growth of the market are increasing prevalence of COPD, asthma and other respiratory diseases and availability of large number of product for diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of diseases. As per the Global Burden of Diseases, in 2015, 3.2 million died of COPD across the globe. Furthermore, rising geriatric population and changing lifestyle of people are the factors boosting the market growth. However, highly competitive nature of the market restrict the entry of new players in the market.

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2. ResMed

3. Medtronic

4. Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited

5. BD (U.S.)

6. Chart Industries, Inc.

7. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

8. Hamilton Medical

9. Teleflex Incorporated

10. 3M

The “Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respiratory care devices industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global respiratory care devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, indication, end user and geography. The global respiratory care devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Respiratory Care Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Therapeutic Devices, Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Devices and Consumables & Accessories); By Indication (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Sleep Apnea, Infectious Diseases and Other Indications) and By End User (Hospitals, Home Care, Ambulatory Care)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

