Respiratory Care Devices Market anticipated to propel to US$27,063 million by 2025

BlueWeave Consulting review study of the Respiratory Care Devices Market reached US$ 18,714 million in 2018, anticipated to propel to US$27,063 million by 2025 with a significant CAGR of over 8% in the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Rising urbanization, changing lifestyle, and food habits coupled with an increasing number of geriatric population is the key factor anticipated to propel the growth of the global respiratory care device market. The rising prevalence rate of the geriatric population expected to rise the demand for homecare –setting facility in the market and the changing food habits such as the preference of junk food over healthy food leads to several chronic and other therapeutic disorders and expected to contribute to the global market during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Growth Drivers

The rising prevalence rate of geriatric population & change in lifestyle

Increasing pollution rate coupled with tobacco consumption

Deforestation, CO2 emission, etc. are the key factors responsible for environmental pollution, which is directly linked to rising the demand of smart pulse oximeters in the respiratory care device market for the estimation of SaO2 using an algorithm, and displaying the readout. Rising disposable income coupled with smoking habits responsible for deformities in the chest wall and thoracic spine, impair the functioning of the respiratory system and lead to complications in breathing developing the demand of respiratory care device in-home care setting and expected to follow the same trend in the upcoming years.

The Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global respiratory care devices market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the global respiratory care devices market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global respiratory care devices market based on the product type, application and end user.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global respiratory care devices market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Product

Therapeutic Devices PAP Devices Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Automatic PAP (APAP) Device Bi-Level PAP (BPAP) Devices Ventilators ICU Ventilators High-end ICU Ventilators Mid-end ICU ventilators Basic ICU Ventilators Portable/Transportable Ventilators Nebulizers Humidifiers Heated Humidifiers Passover Humidifiers Oxygen Concentrators Fixed Oxygen Concentrators Portable Oxygen Concentrators Inhalers Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs) Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs) Reusable Resuscitators Adult Resuscitators Infant/Neonatal Resuscitators Nitric Oxide Delivery Units Oxygen Hoods

Monitoring Devices Pulse Oximeters Pulse oximeter sensors Pulse Oximeter equipment Capnographs Gas Analyzers

Diagnostic Devices Spirometers Polysomnography Devices Peak Flow Meters Other Diagnostic Devices

Consumables and Accessories Masks Reusable Masks Nasal Masks Full-face Masks Nasal pillow masks Oral Masks Disposable Mask Disposable Resuscitators Breathing Circuits Tracheostomy Tubes Nasal Cannulas



By Indication

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Sleep Apnea

Infectious Disease

Others (lung cancer, tuberculosis, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis etc.)

By End User

Home Care Setting

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Center

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Philips Healthcare

Resmed, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Masimo Corporation

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Getinge AB

Air Liquide

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Hamilton Medical AG

Invacare Corporation

Other Prominent Player

