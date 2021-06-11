Resistance Bands Market Type, Share Size, Analysis Trends, Demand and Outlook 2029

Global Resistance Bands Market: Overview A resistance band refers to an elastic band that is utilized for the purpose of strength training. These bands are also usually utilized in physical therapy, particularly by people who have had suffered muscular injuries to slowly rebuild the strength, which is likely to support growth of the global resistance bands market over the years of assessment.

Resistance band is a staple piece of equipment that is put to use in different sessions of physical therapy. It is widely utilized by people who had some kind of suffered muscular injuries and are going through rehabilitation therapies. These bands can also be utilized to do different exercises to better the condition of one’s elbows, shoulders, knees, and elbows. These bands are also used in bettering one’s core body strength though improvement of muscular imbalance. Resistance bands come in four different types, which are extra heavy, heavy, medium, and light. These bands are color-coded according to their levels of resistance, red, yellow, and green. Customers make a selection of these bands based on their level of fitness, muscular endurance, and convenience.

The global resistance bands market has been segmented based on product, application, end use, and region. The main objective of providing such a comprehensive report is to provide a deep insight into the market.

Global Resistance Bands Market: Notable Developments The global resistance bands market has come across quite a few developments in the last few years. One such development of the market is mentioned below:

In Octiber 2017, Chinese electronic giant, Xiaomi Corporation has introduced a smart elastic resistance band – Mind It. These resistance bands are excellent additions to any routine of strength training or rehabilitation program. Resistance bands come in a wide range of strengths, lengths, and sizes. New product launches are likely to diversify the product portfolio of Xiaomi Corporation. Some of the key market players of the global resistance bands market are

Black Mountain Products Inc Bodylastics International Inc ZAJ FIT Fitness Anywhere LLC Xiaomi Corporation Xtreme Bands Global Resistance Bands Market: Growth Drivers

Increased Incidences of Physical Inactivity to Fuel Growth of the Market

A rise in the demand for economically priced home-based work-out fitness products is likely to propel exponential expansion of the global resistance bands market in the years to come. The launch of smart resistance bands have further added to the rapid growth of the global resistance bands market. The smart versions of these bands are fitted with motion sensors and Bluetooth transmitters, which make it a popular choice for many across the globe.

There has been a steady yet continuous rise in the physical inactivity of people across the globe. This has compelled many health organizations to fight off the same through various initiatives. In accordance with the data of World Health Organization (WHO) in 2010, around 23% of the adult population all over the world was not involved with any kind of physical activity. Six years later in 2016, the number of people who were not physically active rose to 28% of the total population of the world. In an effort to fight off such high prevalence of physical inactivity, World Health Organization started a global plan of action to induce physical activity. Such initiatives are likely to support growth of the global resistance bands market over the years of assessment.

Global Resistance Bands Market: Regional Outlook In the global resistance bands market, North America is expected to account for the lion’s share of the market. The region is estimated to continue with its territorial dominance over the tenure of assessment due to a growing inclination toward a healthy lifestyle. High prevalence of various chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes is further expected to bolster the demand for resistance bands in the North America region.

The global resistance bands market is segmented as:

Product

Therapy Pull up Exercise Application

Individual Health and Sports Clubs Distribution Channel

