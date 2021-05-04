Residues and Contamination Testing Market | Industry Size, Share, Key Players, Trend and Growth Forecast | Eurofins Scientific, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited

The latest research report on Residues and Contamination Testing Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Residues and Contamination Testing market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

The attention on the overwhelming players Eurofins Scientific, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited, SCS Global Services, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Symbio Laboratories, AsureQuality, Mérieux NutriSciences, Bureau Veritas, NSF International, TÜV SÜD, AB Sciex, Scicorp Laboratories PTY Ltd, Neogen Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Charm Sciences, VICAM, Campden BRI, Arbro Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., JORDI LABS, LLC., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S among others.

In May 2019, INSPECTO project team introduced new device for food and beverages industry to detect the contaminants in food real time. The new testing device will now offer the easiest solution to the retailers, food manufacturers, and farmers to easily test the contamination level of food. The new device will provide the competitive advantage as it can reduce the risk of customer for food waste, recalls and potential lawsuits

Global residues & contamination testing market is growing with a substantial CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand for organic products. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Global Residues and Contamination Testing Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Type (Pesticides, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens, Veterinary Drugs, Others),

Technology (Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Others),

Application (Meat & Poultry, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals, Grains & Pulses, Nut, Seed & Spice Products, Functional Food Ingredients, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Residues and Contamination Testing products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Residues and Contamination Testing products which drives the market.

Market Drivers:

The stringent regulation set by food safety department is driving the growth as it demand more advanced solutions.

Rising demand for organic products is driving the growth of market

Increasing allergic reactions concerns towards food products is another reason for the market growth

Rise in the international trade for food material is augmenting the growth of market.

Market Restraints:

Lack of standardized control and testing infrastructure in developing countries is affecting the growth of the market.

Lack of awareness towards residues & contamination level of foods and beverages hampering the growth of market.

Lack of skilled resources will hinder the market growth.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Residues and Contamination Testing market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Residues and Contamination Testing market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Residues and Contamination Testing market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?