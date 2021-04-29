Residual Lactose Analyzer Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2031

The spread of corona virus disease affected the residual lactose analyser market drastically by declining the demand throughout the world. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the market was witnessing increadibly rising sales. Manufacturers in 2020 went through a phase where they suffered heavy losses but now in 2021 they are trying hard to regain traction in the market through constant improvements in their offerings.

What are Leading Lactose Analyzer Manufacturers Doing?

Some of the leading companies like Armor Proteines Corporation, Lactose Limted, Hilmar Cheese Company, Glanbia PLC, Kerry Incorporation, Wasserburg GmbH, Lactalis Ingredients Corporation, Fonterra Co-operative Group, FriesLandCampina Corporation and Arla Foods Ingredients Group are giving major focus on conducting effective researches for bringing innovation and improvements in their products and services. They are investing in technological developments, hiring professionals with expertise, acquiring latest IT infrastructure, collaborating with other firms, partnering with retailers, expanding operations, diversifying product portfolios, merging with known brands, online sellings, sales agreements etc for maintaining their global reputation and improving profitability level.

For instance, Coca Cola Company announced on 3rd January, 2020 that it has acquired the remaining stake in Fairlife LLC from its joint venture partner Select Milk Producers. Coca-Cola now owns 100 % of Fairlife, up from its previous 42.5 % minority stake. The acquisition is based on meeting fast changing consumer needs in a vibrant category. They will together harness the power and nutrition of dairy and give people great lactose-free products that provide the nutrition they are looking for. The acquisition has proved beneficial as Fairlife reached more than $ 500 million in retail sales last year as per figures provided by Coca-Cola.

In addition to that, Valio and Palmer Holland entered into a partnership agreement on 8th April, 2020 in order to bring lactose-free powders in the United States. This is an important step for both the partnering firms to bring value-added dairy ingredients to the US market. Valio’s solutions, expertise and natural ingredients can be used in various applications from special nutrition to confectionary and dairy items. Valio has zero tolerance for antibiotic residue in milk. Palmer Holland has great experience in serving the needs of food industry and creating values for food businesses in the USA.

This partnership is expected to fit perfectly in serving customers even better with a portfolio of clean label, sustainable and on -trend food solutions. Around 70 per cent of world’s population suffers from lactose intolerance. The awareness of digestive wellness and lactose intolerance is increasing all over the world and people are looking for ways to adjust their diet.

This means that there is a rapidly growing demand for healthy and great tastinglactose free products. Valio’s patented technology makes its ‘Valio Eila’ among the best lactose free milk powders in the market. The companies together are delivering natural nutrition speciality solutions to their customers in 2021. It is not only delivering lactose free products, but also is providing protein enhancementas well as reductions in sugars and carbohydrates to enhance the health and wellness of their cusomers. They are continuously innovating their offerings to maintain and retain their customers throughout the world.

Many people suffer from lactose intolerance, wherein they show undesirable side effects after being exposed to or after ingesting foods having high lactose amounts. Thus, to ensure that this is avoided, many lactose intolerant foods are popular all over the globe, thus giving rise to the global residual lactose analyzer market.

Speaking of the analyzers, these devices are mainly used to measure and diagnose the quantity of lactose in specific milk products. With extensive advancements occurring in the dairy industry, the demand for residual lactose analyzers is predicted to grow tremendously. Many companies are partnering with other enterprises in order to increase their geographical reach as well as to usher in a handsome revenue generation.

A spurt in lactose intolerance cases from a worldwide perspective has also been responsible for making the market grow extensively. And as the production of milk and its derivative products is increasing by the day, the market is expected to depict extensive progress even in future. This market showcases the presence of a highly emerging and competitive vendor landscape, owing to large-scale investments carried out by well-known companies. With the number of players expected to increase in this market, the vendor landscape is expected to intensify.

