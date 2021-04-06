Residential Used Water Meters – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market Report by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, by Application and by COVID-19 Impacts (2014-2027)

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Residential Used Water Meters, which studied Residential Used Water Meters industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

A water meter is a device that is used to measure the volume of water used by residential and commercial building that is supplied with water by a public water supply system. They can also be used at a well, water source or water system to determine the flow of water via a specific portion of the system. Some water meters measure water in gallons while others measure in cubic feet. This industry is highly fragmented. Most companies are small except for a few large companies. These small businesses have different levels of technical management and production management. Especially in China, there are as many as 600 production companies in the water meter industry in China, with low industry concentration and fierce competition. And many small companies blindly imitate the products of large enterprises. In the competition, these companies often occupy the market by low prices. Water Meter industry concentration is too low, which can only rely on increasing the supervision of product quality and relying on the continuous purification of the market to gradually solve. With the continuous development of key enterprises in the industry, some small enterprises will gradually withdraw from the Water Meter market.followed by Itron and Elster (Honeywell). According to study, there are two types of Water Meter, including Smart Water Meter and Mechanical Water Meter. This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Residential Used Water Meters, presents the global Residential Used Water Meters market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the Residential Used Water Meters capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Residential Used Water Meters by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Competitive Players

The Residential Used Water Meters market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacture Co., Ltd.

China Minsen Metet Co., Ltd

Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG

LianLi Water Meter

Sensus Metering

Shanchuan Group

Shenzhen Huaxu

Itron

Elster (Honeywell)

SUNTRONT Technology

Mueller Water Products

Chongqing Smart Water Meter Group

Beijing Huiyi

Neptune Technology Group (Roper Industries)

B METERS s.r.l.

Hangzhou Jingda Electronic Co., Ltd.

Badger Meter Inc

Ningbo Water Meter Co., Ltd

Integrated Electronic Systems Lab Co., Ltd.

Donghai Group

Lianyungang Water Meter Co., Ltd.

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Kamstrup Water Metering

Residential Used Water Meters Application Abstract

The Residential Used Water Meters is commonly used into:

City

Rural

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Mechanical Water Meter

Smart Water Meter

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Residential Used Water Meters Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Residential Used Water Meters Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Residential Used Water Meters Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Residential Used Water Meters Market in Major Countries

7 North America Residential Used Water Meters Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Residential Used Water Meters Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Residential Used Water Meters Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Residential Used Water Meters Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

​Target Audience:

Residential Used Water Meters manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Residential Used Water Meters

Residential Used Water Meters industry associations

Product managers, Residential Used Water Meters industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Residential Used Water Meters potential investors

Residential Used Water Meters key stakeholders

Residential Used Water Meters end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Residential Used Water Meters Market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Residential Used Water Meters Market?

