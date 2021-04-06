Residential Solar Energy Market Precise Outlook- Trina Solar Limited, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd, Canadian Solar Inc

The Residential Solar Energy market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Residential Solar Energy Market with its specific geographical regions.

The residential solar market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period of 2020-2025.

The declining cost of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems owing to technological upgradations and competition in the market, globally, has been driving the demand for the residential solar energy market over the study period. However, the lack of financing options less attractive for residential customers has been restraining the growth in the demand for residential solar energy.

– The technological advancements and upgradations in the residential solar energy market, which reduces the cost of modules is expected to act as an opportunity for residential solar energy market.

– Asia-Pacific is estimated to have the maximum share of the residential solar energy market, in 2018, and is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing demand for clean electricity from major developing countries such as China, India and ASEAN countries, over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation-

The Global Residential Solar Energy market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

Trina Solar Limited, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd, Canadian Solar Inc., JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Ltd., Sharp Corp, ReneSola Ltd., Hanwha Q Cells Co. Ltd, Sunpower Corporation, SolarCity

Global Residential Solar Energy Market Competitive Landscape

Increasing Rooftop Solar Installations to Drive the Market

– The increasing adoption of solar photovoltaic in the residential sector is primarily driven by expected savings in electricity costs, the need for an alternative source of electricity, and the desire to mitigate climate change risk.

– During the forecast period, the share of the rooftop solar PV is expected to increase, on account of decreasing solar PV costs, supportive government policies for residential solar PV, FIT programs and incentives, and targets set by various governments for solar energy.

– The costs of electricity from residential rooftop solar PV have witnessed a rapid decline in the recent years. In just past over six years, costs have fallen by around 45% in California and 66% in Germany.

– The cost reductions are driven by continuous technological improvements, including higher solar PV module efficiencies. The industrialization of these highly modular technologies has yielded impressive benefits, from economies of scale and greater competition to improved manufacturing processes and competitive supply chains.

– All the above-mentioned factors have been driving the demand for residential solar energy over the study period.

Major Highlights of Residential Solar Energy Market report:

-Residential Solar Energy Market Overview

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Global Residential Solar Energy Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Industry Updates:

