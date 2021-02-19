Residential Real Estate Market Worth $12,182.1 billion by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Residential Real Estate Market by Budget and Size: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the residential real estate market size accounted for $8,567.4 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $12,182.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the less than $300,000 segment dominated the residential real estate market, followed by the $300,001 to $700,000 segment.

Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7931

The residential real estate market includes revenue generated by buying and selling of residential properties that consist of mini-flats, studio apartments, bungalows, and villas.

The residential real estate market is mainly driven by rise in urbanization in developing countries. In addition, rise in population has led to rise in demand for residential properties. Moreover, several government policies such as Golden Visa, low interest rate on loans, and affordable housing schemes also propel the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

However, there is excess construction of residential properties in developed countries, which has increased the demand and supply gap and brought the residential real estate market to a saturation point. In addition, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, lockdown was announced, which, in turn, led to a halt in construction activities as well as impacted transactions in the market. Moreover, several countries such as South Korea are planning and expanding cities such Gangnam and Gangbuk, which are anticipated to boost the market growth.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7931

Key Segments

The report analyzes the residential real estate market by budget and size. On the basis of budget, the market is divided into less than $300,000, $300,001 to $700,000, $700,001 to $1,000,000, $1,000,001 to $2,000,000, and more than $2,000,000. Depending on size, it is classified into less than 50 square meters, 51 to 80 square meters, 81 to 110 square meters, 111 to 200 square meters, and more than 200 square meters.

Key Players

The major players profiled in the residential real estate market include Arabtec Holding, Christie’s International Real Estate, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, DLF Limited, Engel & Völkers AG, Hochtief Corporation, IJM Corporation Berhad, Lennar Corporation, Pultegroup, Inc., Raubex Group Limited, Savills plc, Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, and Vinci.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging residential real estate market trends and dynamics.

In-depth residential real estate market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/7931

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.