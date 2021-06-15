Residential Lighting Market 2020 Research Data & Analysis of Revenue and Prominent Companies up to 2028

The research and analysis conducted in Residential Lighting Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Residential Lighting industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Residential Lighting Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global residential lighting market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.09% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth levels of urbanization globally, as well as the rise in levels of construction of residential infrastructures worldwide.

Residential lighting can be defined as the illuminating/lighting devices that are utilized in various residential households to provide desirable aesthetic and artificial lighting. These lighting products are powered through an external power sources providing an artificial lighting solution. With growing prevalence of IoT and smart homes, manufacturers have started integrating the lighting products with smart homes and providing customized illuminating devices according to the need of the users.

Market Drivers:

Rapid innovations and advancements in technologies in the market; this factor is expected to flourish the growth of the market

Significant rise in the levels of smart homes and integration of IoT services globally resulting in greater usage of smart residential lighting; this factor is expected to enhance the growth of the market

Presence of certain regulations and compliances regarding the usage of incandescent bulbs due to their environmental effects resulting in greater adoption of LED lighting; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Increasing levels of rivalry from cheaper products manufactured in the China region; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Presence of lower quality of products flooding the market resulting in hindrance towards the adoption of these products; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Residential Lighting Market

By Fixtures

Recessed Fixture

Flush Mount

Vanity Fixture

Under Cabinet

Outdoor

Others

By Lighting Source

Incandescent

Fluorescent

Light-Emitting Diode (LED) & Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc announced that they had agreed to acquire Ketra. Ketra’s lighting products will be integrated with Lutron’s lighting control and together they will be able to provide for residential applications as well as in commercial environments.

In March 2018, Masco Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of The L.D. Kichler Co. for an approximate amount of USD 550 million. This acquisition will improve the product portfolio of Masco Corporation for lighting products for residential and commercial end-users.

Competitive Analysis: Global Residential Lighting Market

Global residential lighting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of residential lighting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Residential Lighting Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global residential lighting market are Cree, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Hubbell; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Signify Holding; Osram; ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC.; Panasonic Corporation; Masco Corporation; Eaton; Kenroy Home; Briloner Leuchten; Legero Lighting India Pvt Ltd; NICHIA CORPORATION; Semiconductor Co., Ltd.; Zumtobel Group; EVERLIGHT; Hinkley Lighting; IKIO LED LIGHTING; Generation Lighting; Artcraft Lighting; Whitecroft Lighting; Airfal International; Nessa.in; Lutron Electronics Co., Inc; Havells India Ltd.; New Sunshine and LEDURE LIGHTINGS LIMITED.

Major Highlights of Residential Lighting market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Residential Lighting market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Residential Lighting market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Residential Lighting market.

