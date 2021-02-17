Residential Hobs Market Trends, Growth, Demand, opportunities, Scope & Forecast by 2027 | Electrolux, elica, Whirlpool of India., LG Electronics, Faber, ROBAM APPLIANCES PVT. LTD

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Residential Hobs Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The major players covered in the residential hobs market report are Electrolux, elica, Whirlpool of India., LG Electronics, Faber, ROBAM APPLIANCES PVT. LTD., Midea Group, BSH Home Appliances Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Haier Inc., Miele, Panasonic Corporation, IFB Industries Ltd., AMICA, Smeg, FABER S.p.A., Sunflame, Kaff.in., Glen India, Hindware Appliances, among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Recently, Whirlpool announced that they are going to acquire 49% stake of the elica. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their built- in appliances & cooking portfolio and will help them to meet the need & requirement of the customers by providing them more advanced products. These launches and acquisitions by the prominent players in the market will accelerate the global residential hobs market.

Residential hobs market is expected to reach USD 21.06 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 6.75% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing number of smart homes and technological advancement & development are the factors which are affecting the residential hobs market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Growth in residential construction housing sector and increasing westernization are the factors which will accelerate the market growth. Increasing rate of supply-side miniaturization caused by an increase in nuclear families will also affect the market positively. Growing demand for energy efficient induction hobs will also accelerate the market growth. Increasing awareness about the residential robs and their advantages are another factor which is anticipated to enhance the residential robs market. Rising disposable income and increasing innovation of manufacturers will also create new opportunities for the residential hobs market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. On the other hand, high cost of these residential robs is hampering the growth of the market.

By Product Type (Induction, Gas, Mix),

Size (2 Burner, 3 Burner, 4 Burner, 5 Burner),

Price Range (Low Range, Medium Range, High Range),

Sales Channel (Exclusive Stores, Multi-Brand Stores, Online Stores, Independent Stores, Others)

The countries covered in the residential hobs market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America region is expected to hold a dominant position amongst all of the regions worldwide, growing at the highest growth rate and holding the largest share in the residential hobs market for the forecast period 2020 to 2027. This is due to technological advancement in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of high cost of the cooking oil in the region and growing demand for energy saving electric.

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Residential Hobs market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

