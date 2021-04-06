Residential Energy Storage Systems Market 2021 Business Scenario – LG Chem Ltd, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Saft Groupe SA

The Residential Energy Storage Systems market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Residential Energy Storage Systems Market with its specific geographical regions.

The market for residential energy storage systems (RESS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 35.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Factors such as increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply, and the rise in adoption of solar rooftop systems by the residential sector are expected to be the major drivers for the market studied. However, the high installation cost for solar plus battery systems is expected to hinder the growth of the residential energy storage systems market in the coming years.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950721/residential-energy-storage-systems-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=cougaraccess&Mode=21

– Lithiumion battery-based energy storage systems (ESS) accounted for the highest market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

– The residential energy storage systems market is majorly dominated by Germany, the United States, and Australia. However, several other countries, such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Bangladesh have introduced the net metering program and have made certain amendments in the program to encourage solar PV in the residential sector. This, in turn, is expected to create an ample opportunity for the residential energy storage systems market in the future.

– At regional level, Europe has dominated the RESS market in 2018 with majority of the demand coming from the countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

The prominent players in the global Residential Energy Storage Systems market are:

LG Chem Ltd, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Saft Groupe SA, Sonnen GmbH, Sunverge Energy LLC, Tesla Inc., Deutsche Energieversorgung GmbH (SENEC), Samsung SDI Co. Ltd

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Global Residential Energy Storage Systems Market: Research Methodology

Increasing Demand for Lithiumion Battery-based ESS

– The lithium-ion-based energy storage systems accounted for more than 50% of the market share in 2018 and are expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries offer various technical advantages over other technologies, such as lead-acid batteries. Rechargeable Li-ion batteries, on an average, offer cycles more than 5000 times, in comparison to lead acid batteries that last for around 400-500 times.

– The adoption of Li-ion batteries has been increasing, primarily due to their property of being the most energetic rechargeable batteries available. Also, the use of Li-ion batteries is increasing, as it is replacing conventional batteries due to its techno-economic benefits.

– Battery manufacturers are working to reduce the cost of Li-ion technology. The price of lithium-ion batteries has fallen steeply in the past 10 years. In 2018, the lithium-ion battery price was USD 176 per kWh, 84% lower than the price in 2010. Lithium-ion battery prices are falling continuously and are down by nearly 18% in 2018 from 2017 levels. This sharp and sustained cost reduction is expected to help cement lithium-ion as the battery chemistry of choice in all energy storage markets, including residential energy storage.

– Furthermore, the decline in average lithium-ion battery prices is expected to continue and reach approximately USD 100/kWh by 2025, which, in turn, would make it much more cost-competitive, with respect to other battery types. This, in turn, would result in an increased application of lithium-ion batteries in new and exciting markets, such as energy storage systems (ESS), paired with renewables like solar, wind, or hydro, for both residential and commercial applications, during the forecast period.

Get Exclusive Discount at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950721/residential-energy-storage-systems-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?source=cougaraccess&Mode=21

Competitive Landscape:

The global residential energy storage systems market is consolidated. Some of the key players in this market include LG Chem Ltd, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Sonnen GmbH, and Saft Groupe SA.

Furthermore, Global Residential Energy Storage Systems Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

– Global Residential Energy Storage Systems Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Residential Energy Storage Systems Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2025)

– Production and Consumption by Regions

– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2025)

– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Residential Energy Storage Systems Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2025)

– Global Residential Energy Storage Systems Market Forecast (2020-2025)

– Global Residential Energy Storage Systems Market Research Findings and Conclusion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Competitive Landscape:

– The majority of the ophthalmic ultrasounds are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market.

– Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing the emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness. This has also helped the market grow.

About Us

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com