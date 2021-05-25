Residential Energy Management (REM) Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2026
The rapid investments in research and development of energy efficiency solutions are propelling the growth of the residential energy management (REM) market.
The global residential energy management (REM) market is forecast to reach USD 107.42 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Energy management systems are implemented to save energy by reducing energy consumption. The demand for energy management systems in the residential sector is increasing at a high rate. REMS allows residents to significantly reduce utility costs across the board, including cooling, heating, lighting, and water. The system tracks detailed usage over time and stores it within its centralized digital repository so that the residents can always have access to the building’s historical energy data. This allows them to budget better for energy usage based on time of year, weather, and so on.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
General Electric Company, Elster Group, Landis+Gyr AG, Itron Incorporate, Opower Incorporate, Schneider Electric SE, Aclara Technologies LLC, Silver Spring Network, Tendril Networks, Inc., and AlertMe.com Ltd, among others.
Segmentation Analysis
Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Customer Engagement Platform (CEP)
- Energy Analytics
- Energy Management Platform (EMP)
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Sensors
- Controllers
- Software
- Batteries
- Display Devices
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Smart Appliances
- Smart Plugs
- Smart Meters
- Load Control Switches
- Smart Thermostat
- In-House Displays
Communication Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Wi-Fi
- ZigBee
- Z-Wave
- Wireless M-Bus
- Home Plugs
- Threads
- Others
Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Gateways
- Load Control Switches (LCS)
- Demand Response (DR) Devices
- HVAC Control Devices
Residential Energy Management (REM) market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Residential Energy Management (REM) Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Residential Energy Management (REM) Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Residential Energy Management (REM) market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Residential Energy Management (REM) industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Residential Energy Management (REM) industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Residential Energy Management (REM) industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Residential Energy Management (REM) market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
