Residential Energy Management Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric and more.

The residential energy management market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

ABB (Switzerland)

Eaton (Ireland)

Schneider Electric (France)

Honeywell International (US)

Siemens (Germany)

The residential energy management market has been segmented based on component into power monitoring & control, load shedding & management, and flexible load management. The flexible load management is projected to be the fastest market owing to the need for the reduction of stress on the electricity grid during peak periods and enabling building systems to act as distributed energy assets for the grid to achieve significant cost savings.

Based on communication technology, the residential energy management market has been segmented into wired and wireless. The wired segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019. Wired communication technology transmits large volumes of data, analyzes the data, and provides actionable information for grid operators. The growth of this wired communication technology segment is attributed to its increased security, lack of interference, and high speed.

Competitive Landscape of Residential Energy Management Market:

1 Overview

2 Revenue Analysis Of Top 5 Market Players

3 Market Share Analysis, 2019

4 Competitive Scenario

5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

5.1 Stars

5.2 Emerging Leaders

5.3 Pervasive

5.4 Participants

6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

7 Competitive Leadership Mapping Of Start-Ups

7.1 Progressive Companies

7.2 Responsive Companies

7.3 Starting Blocks

7.4 Dynamic Companies

8 Key Market Developments

8.1 Product Launches

8.2 Investments & Expansions

8.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, Alliances, And Joint Ventures

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the residential energy management market, by technology, application, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

