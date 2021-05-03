Residential Energy Management Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends Residential Energy Management Market Key Players - Opower Incorporate, Schneider Electric SE, Itron Incorporate, Silver Spring Network, General Electric Company, Tendril Networks, Inc., Elster Group, and AlertMe.com Ltd

Residential Energy Management Market Size Worth USD 5.42 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.1%

The global Residential Energy Management Market is estimated to grow during the forecast period because of Increasing government initiative for residential buildings and increasing power consumption is driving the residential energy management market. The product is expected to generate million-dollar opportunity for companies engaged in development of Residential Energy related products.

Energy consumption in the residential sector incorporates all energy consumed by households, excluding the energy used for transportation. Residential Energy Management is expected to change the market scenario and in turn will lead to transformational growth over the forecast period.

Residential Energy Management Market Dynamics

The rising consumer interest in efficient energy management is a key factor driving the growth of the market. The rising interest of smart appliances producers and expansion of all the user interface appliances over the smartphone will additionally cater to various new opportunities that will lead to the growth of residential energy management (REM).

On the contrary, due to the COVID-19 pandemic several device manufacture companies across regions have had to shut their operations and services as countries practiced partial or full lockdown strategy to curb the virus.

Residential Energy Management Market: Segmental Insights

On the basis of the component, the , the residential energy management market is divided into hardware and software. The software segment accounted for the quickest growing market for the residential energy management market owing to its ease in accessibility and also the ability to manage a large quantity of data from multiple devices, that transmit data at the same time.

Residential Energy Management Market: Regional Insights

Majority of the market trends in global residential energy market are observed in North America and Europe regions. Due to growing population, Asia- Pacific will be expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Residential Energy Management Market Competition Scenario

Landis+Gyr AG, Opower Incorporate, Schneider Electric SE, Itron Incorporate, Silver Spring Network, General Electric Company, Tendril Networks, Inc., Elster Group, and AlertMe.com Ltd. are among the key market players operating in the Residential Energy Management Market

Residential Energy Management Systems Market

By Offering

System

Service

By Component

Sensor

Controller

Software

Others

By Service

Monitoring & Control

Implementation & Integration

Maintenance

Consulting & Training

By Type

Home Energy Management System

Building Energy Management System

Industrial Energy Management Systems

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Market Vertical

Power & Energy

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Enterprise

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America: (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy)

Nordic Countries: (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway)

Benelux Union: (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific:(China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea)

Southeast Asia: (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore)

Rest of Southeast Asia

Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latina America)

