Residential Energy Management Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2026 investigated in the latest research

Global Residential Energy Management Market is valued approximately at USD 9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 40% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Residential Energy Management is an integrated system or any device that is accomplished of managing the energy-consuming devices at residential places. REM helps to identify the energy-saving prospects and evolve best ways for managing utilization of energy resources. It manages the energy consumption of all the appliances that are utilized in the resident and also manages the energy intake. It calculates the energy consumed by the individual appliances, home cooling, and lighting system in order to accomplish maximum savings. Increasing demand for effective energy management coupled with increasing number of smart homes are key factors accelerating the market growth. As per the European Union, between 2014 and 2019, the number of households adopted smart home systems result in about 38.2 million smart homes by 2019. Furthermore, according to Statista, Smart home penetration in 2018 was around 5.7% that is expected to reach 18.1% by 2023 across the globe. Furthermore, integration of all the user interface appliances over smartphones is likely to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high initial cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Residential Energy Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to stringent government policies, the economic incentives along with high penetration of cloud technology in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as adoption of the smart meters technology and smart grid technology to consume the energy economically would create lucrative growth prospects for the Residential Energy Management market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Elster Group Gmbh

General Electric Company

Itron, Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Schneider Electric SE

Opower, Inc.

Silver Spring Networks, Inc.

Aclara Technologies LLC

Alertme.Com Ltd

Tendril Networks, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

Energy Management Platform (EMP)

Energy Analytics

Customer Engagement Platform (CEP)

By User Interface Application:

Smart Appliances

Smart Meters

Smart Thermostat

In-House Displays

By Communication Technology:

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Z-Wave

Wireless M-Bus

Home Plugs

Threads

By Hardware:

Gateways

Load Control Switches (LCS)

Demand Response (DR) Devices

Heating, Ventilating, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) Control Devices

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

