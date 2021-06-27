Residential Air Purifiers Market will generate massive revenue by 2030 according to forecasts by Report Ocean

Global residential air purifiers market will reach over $11 billion by 2030, growing by 7.3% annually over 2020-2030 owing to rising air pollution levels, increasing urbanization and household income, and surging need for clean air in living environment amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 82 tables and 68 figures, this 153-page report “Global Residential Air Purifiers Market 2020-2030 by Technology (HEPA, ESP), Product Type (Stand-alone, In-duct), Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global residential air purifiers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global residential air purifiers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region.

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

– Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs)

– Ionizers

– Activated Carbon

– Other Technologies

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Stand-alone Residential Air Purifiers

– In-duct Residential Air Purifiers

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Offline Sales

– Online Sales

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Product Type, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global residential air purifiers market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3M Co.

AllerAir Industries, Inc.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Dyson Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

IQAir

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Unilever PLC (BlueAir AB)

Whirlpool Corporation

WINIX Inc.

Xiaomi Corp.

