Researchers warn of climate effects | free press

Berlin (dpa) – After the flood disaster in several parts of Germany, calls for better adaptation to climate change are growing louder.

Scientists, environmental groups and climate activists warn of extreme weather events that could become more frequent with increasing global warming.

Climate activist Luisa Neubauer has long accused the federal government of downplaying the effects of climate change. “In fact, for decades the federal government has behaved as if the climate crisis can’t really harm us,” said Neubauer of the German news agency. That’s “not just ignorant,” it destroys livelihoods, the prominent Fridays for Future activist explained.

The flood disaster with its consequences, which Germany is currently experiencing, is “not just a major accident,” Neubauer said. It is “also a result of the political refusal to take scientific warnings seriously”. For decades, the federal government has been fueling climate change, and the weather extremes are “arguably getting worse and worse,” explains Neubauer.

The country was not prepared for the disaster. Neubauer called on the federal government to immediately present “real plans” to curb global warming and better protect people from extreme weather in the future.

FDP leader Christian Lindner suggested a “new start” in climate protection. “I would like to invite you to restart climate protection as part of an agenda for progress and growth,” he told the Funke media group papers on Wednesday.

As a “world moral champion” Germany will not be able to “make countries like China, South America or India enthusiastic about climate protection”. That is only possible as a ‘technology world champion’, not with bans. “Prohibition orientation will not be a model for the world. At most, we will meet our savings targets – after we have sacrificed our economic content, jobs and social security for millions of people.”

Lindner suggested building hydrogen wind farms off the coast of Germany and exporting the technology to the world. However, at least one ban is needed to protect the climate. “We must not emit more carbon dioxide than agreed,” Lindner said.

Scientists have been warning for years about the dangers of the build-up of greenhouse gases in the Earth’s atmosphere. The hydrologist Ralf Merz of the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research in Halle assumes that by 2050 floods could become an increasing threat, especially in areas in Northern and Western Europe. The Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research expects that there will be significantly more warm days in 2060.

Nabu President Jörg-Andreas Krüger on Wednesday called for increased conservation efforts to mitigate the effects of global warming. “Healthy forests and intact wetlands” can help regulate temperature. In addition, floors should not be further sealed. “During heat waves, temperatures can reach unbearable levels, especially in densely built-up areas,” says Krüger.

The upcoming federal elections offer the opportunity to “focus the political offer of all parties more on climate and nature conservation”. This is urgently needed to prevent further environmental damage and “huge costs to society”, according to the Nabu boss.