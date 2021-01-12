Researchers Find Huge Illegal Web Marketplace | Free press

After months of investigation, authorities in Koblenz shut down the servers of what is arguably the “largest darknet marketplace in the world”. The alleged person has been arrested.

Mainz / Koblenz (dpa) – Investigators, according to their own statements, unearthed what is probably the world’s largest illegal marketplace in the so-called Darknet and arrested the alleged operator.

The platform called DarkMarket was closed on Monday and the servers were shut down, according to the Koblenz prosecution. The 34-year-old alleged operator, an Australian, was arrested near the German-Danish border last weekend.

“Until its closure, the DarkMarket was probably the world’s largest Darknet marketplace with nearly 500,000 users and more than 2,400 vendors,” said the attorney general. The investigations were led by the Central Criminal Investigation Department Oldenburg (ZKI) and the Landelijk Centraal Bureau Cybercrime (LZC) of the Koblenz Public Prosecution Service. Foreign authorities were also involved.

