Researchers Discover Potential of Catamarans Market| Sunreef Yachts, Spirited Designs, Lagoon Catamaran, Fountaine Pajot, Matrix Yachts

The study includes a detailed analysis of the global catamarans market with succinct briefings about its types and applications along with profiles of the leading companies mapped in the report. Catamarans are used for luxury cruising experience and are also being utilized for multiple transportation and military operations. The report gives a detailed information about product type and applications of the catamarans. The market is expected to have a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2018-2023) starting from US$ 1.12 Billion in 2016 to US$ 1.54 Billion by 2023.

Key Players In The Catamarans Market: Sunreef Yachts, Spirited Designs, Lagoon Catamaran, Fountaine Pajot, Matrix Yachts, Voyage Yachts, TomCat Boats, Robertson and Caine, and Gemini Catamarans.

This report studies Catamarans Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Global Catamaran Market, By Product Type:

Sail-powered



Engine-powered



Others

Global Catamaran Market, By Application:

Sport



Cruising



Others

