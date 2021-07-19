Researcher sees system failure in disaster warning | free press

Could the magnitude of the flood disaster in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate have been prevented? British scientist Hannah Cloke makes this accusation. The professor of hydrology at Reading University in England is co-developer of the European flood warning system, abbreviated “Efas”.

The first signs, Cloke said over the weekend of the Times, had been detected by satellites nine days earlier. In the days that followed, a team of scientists provided the German authorities with accurate predictions of the areas threatened by flooding. Especially the areas around the rivers Erft and Ahr and cities like Hagen and Altena – in other words where the water masses claimed the most victims – are at risk. According to Cloke, the official message was sent to those responsible in Belgium and Germany on July 10, four days before the first floods. Because this did not reach the population, the researcher speaks of a “monumental system failure”.

The federal government would not or could not indicate on Monday when the Efa information reached them. However, the Federal Ministry of Transport, which is responsible for the German Weather Service (DWD), put it into perspective that it was always just “a regional early warning” that “followed up and substantiated with short-term models from the individual member states”. The DWD, which is responsible for the official severe weather warnings in Germany, informed Monday morning, July 12 at 6 a.m., more than two days before the storm, about the approaching heavy rain. Armin Schuster, chairman of the Federal Office for Civil Defense and Disaster Response, also denies that there was early indication from individual sites that this was “reasonably possible about 30 minutes in advance.” Based on the weather data, state district offices and flood control centers sent a total of 150 alert messages to federal alert channels — including the Nina Alert App or the Katwarn System — between Wednesday morning and Saturday. 16 of these corresponded to “Warning Level 1, which radio and television stations should really draw attention to in the current program”.

It didn’t happen everywhere. Local decision-makers should also be asked whether they acted quickly enough. “There was not a single affected municipality that did not activate the full flood protection system,” assures Mainz Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD). “We don’t know whether the states and district offices have ordered the appropriate warning, evacuation or evacuation measures based on the information available to them,” Schuster said, “which is completely outside the sphere of influence of the federal government.”

As with the pandemic, serious questions arise about the respective responsibilities of the federal and state governments in the wake of the flood. “We only have managerial responsibility in the case of a defense,” Schuster says of his authority. For peacetime, the Basic Law states that the federal government can only provide administrative assistance in the event of disasters – it makes available federal police officers, military personnel, the technical assistance organization or its warning infrastructure upon request. In concrete terms, this means that warning signs are not placed in the system in Berlin, but via the city districts.

The sirens, of which there have been fewer and fewer since the end of the Cold War, are also activated on site – by law this can only be done from Berlin during war. In 2020, just that was practiced on a nationwide “warning day”. It ended badly and a catch-up date this year, when everything should work, has recently been postponed to the next. Until then, Schuster’s authority is funding $88 million to repair existing warning sirens or install completely new ones. Nevertheless, the postponement of this, as we now know, crucial issue, for example for the FDP in the Bundestag, is the reason to request a special meeting of the Home Commission. editorial

Civil Defense Sirens

There are currently about 3200 sirens in Saxony. As a result of the floods in 2002, the Free State made approximately EUR 1.29 million available to municipalities from 2004 to 2006 to upgrade the sirens and siren network at risk points. The financing was intended as start-up financing. As a result, the municipalities have made further investments to upgrade their sirens.

The federal government plans to provide 88 million euros from the economic and crisis management package for the siren networks in the federal states. Two million euros of this is earmarked for the digital radio network. This means that the federal states have 86 million euros at their disposal to upgrade their sirens. Distribution is based on the Königstein key. This means that 4,292,131 euros are available for Saxony. Depending on the purpose of the subsidy and the amount of the purchase costs, approximately 300 sirens could be purchased. (tz)