Research Overview: E-Cigarette Market: Opportunity for Business Development by Region 2027

E-Cigarettes have potential risks and benefits, but it has significantly shifted people from conventional tobacco smoking to E-Cigarette smoking. E-Cigarette is an innovation aimed at replacing traditional cigarette smoking. It comes in varied options like disposables, cig-a-like, e-cigars, vape modes, modular and many more.

E-Cigarettes just like tobacco smoking produces vapor that resembles cigarette smoke. These E-Cigarettes contain nicotine in various levels according to the type of E-Cigarette. There are currently more than 4,000 flavors available with different nicotine level. The primary parts that make up an E-cigarette are a mouthpiece, a cartridge (tank), a heating element/atomizer, a microprocessor, a battery, and possibly a LED light on the end.

UK is among the fastest growing regions of Europe with many upcoming small retailors and vendors, providing innovative & cost effective E-cigarettes. The US will see tight FDA regulation being put on E-Cigarette manufactures, thereby creating a challenging environment. The key factors driving the growth of the global E-Cigarette market include new product launches, increase in net average selling price, mounting prices of tobacco cigarettes, and growing youth population.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the “Global E-Cigarette Market- Industry Analysis and Outlook (2017-2021)”. Competition is largely between the topmost tobacco companies. The report covers both regional and global aspect of the market with key underlying trends and challenges. The E-cigarette companies that have been covered in the report include Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, Altria Group Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc., and Reynolds American Inc.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 E-Cigarette

1.2 Anatomy & Mechanism

1.3 Risk & Benefits

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global E-Cigarette Market by Value

2.2 Global E-Cigarette Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global E-Cigarette Market by Sales Channel

2.4 Global E-Cigarette Market by Region

3. Regional Analysis

3.1 The US

3.1.1 The US E-Cigarette Market by Value

3.1.2 The US E-Cigarette Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 The US E-Cigarette Market by Volume

3.1.4 The US E-Cigarette Market Forecast by Volume

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 European E-Cigarette Market by Value

3.2.2 European E-Cigarette Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 European E-Cigarette Market by Volume

3.2.4 European E-Cigarette Market Forecast by Volume

3.2.5 The UK E-Cigarette Market by Value

3.2.6 The UK E-Cigarette Market Forecast by Value

3.3 ROW

3.3.1 ROW E-Cigarette Market by Value

3.3.2 ROW E-Cigarette Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Korean E-Cigarette Market by Value

3.3.4 Korean E-Cigarette Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 New Product Launches

4.1.2 Higher Average Selling Price

4.1.3 Rising Market Share of E-Cigarettes

4.1.4 Mounting Prices of Tobacco Cigarettes

4.1.5 Dropping Cigarette Consumption

4.1.6 Growing Youth Population

4.2 Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Use of Different Flavors with Different Nicotine Strengths

4.2.2 Switch towards E-Cigarettes

4.2.3 Changing Lifestyle and Preferences

4.2.4 Accelerating Research and Development Efforts

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Poisoning and Exposure to Liquid Nicotine

4.3.2 Restricted Use of E-Cigarettes in Major Asian Countries

4.3.3 Impact of Nicotine

4.3.4 Regulation on Sales and Marketing by FDA

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global E-Cigarette Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison

5.1.3 Unit Sales Change by Major Players

5.2 The US E-Cigarette Market

5.2.1 Revenue Share Comparison by All Channels

5.2.2 Volume Share Comparison by All Channels

5.2.3 Revenue Share Comparison by C-Stores

5.2.4 Volume Share Comparison by C-Store

5.2.5 Revenue Share Comparison by Brands

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Imperial Tobacco Group PLC

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Altria Group Inc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Reynolds American Inc.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Japan Tobacco Inc.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

Continue…

