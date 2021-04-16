Research Antibodies Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

The Global Research Antibodies Market report, published by Emergen Research, is a paradigmatic representation of the global Research Antibodies market size, share, revenue, and sales analysis. The report closely studies the Research Antibodies market performance during the historical years (2018-2019) to offer a concise market estimation for the same over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The advancement in technology and the growing geriatric population is also having a positive impact on market growth. The rapid surge in the number of cancer patients all across the globe has also propelled their research activities. There are several public and private companies that have projects in pipelines to come up with effective therapy for the disease.

Key Highlights From The Report

Primary antibodies, in immunoassays, are of major importance to bind to the target antigen. These antibodies bind those antigen, protein, or any substance that is intended to be researched or studied.

Western blots have the capacity to detect the protein’s pictogram level in a sample. It also enables it to be used in several applications, such as an effective diagnostic tool. It helps in direct labeling of primary antibodies, removing any need for secondary antibodies.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period. The high demand of research antibodies in the Asia Pacific region is owing to the development of the pharmaceutical sector, upsurge in research and development activities for antibodies, and acceptance of innovative methods for antibody production, among others.

Key participants include Lonza Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Cell Signaling Technology Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

The market is broadly categorized on the basis of product types offered in the market, region, broad application spectrum, and the leading manufacturers/companies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global research antibodies market on the basis of antibody type, product, application, technology, end-users, and region:

Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Monoclonal Polyclonal

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Primary Antibodies Secondary Antibodies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Oncology Infectious Diseases Stem Cells Neurobiology Immunology Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Western Blotting Flow Cytometry Immunofluorescence Immunohistochemistry Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay Immunoprecipitation Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms Academic & Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Which of the leading market regions accounts for the highest global market share?

What is the current valuation of each region and the estimated remuneration over the forecast timeline?

What are the sales estimates for every regional segment in the Research Antibodies market over the projected period?

What is the projected growth rate likely to be demonstrated by each region in the global Research Antibodies market?

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Research Antibodies Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Research Antibodies Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. A rise in research activities in neurobiology and stem cells’ field

4.2.2.2. Growing prevalence of cancer

4.2.2.3. Growth of the biopharmaceutical industry

4.2.2.4. Increased R&D activities funding

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with Research Antibodies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Research Antibodies Market By Antibody Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Antibody Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Monoclonal

5.1.2. Polyclonal

READ MORE…!

