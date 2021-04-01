Research Antibodies Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics andIndustry Analysis Report by 2027

A rise in research activities in the neurobiology and stem cells’ field is one of the significant factors influencing the research antibodies market growth.

The global research antibodies market is projected to be worth USD 5,325.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increased support from the government for genomic and proteomic research is also encouraging market growth. Genomic technologies are being used to understand the genetic factors involved in deaths. The overall expenditure in the U.S. on healthcare R&D was USD 182.30 billion in 2017. However, stringent regulations for the manufacture of antibodies and adherence to these regulations are limiting the Research Antibodies market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, a leading market player, Abcam PLC, announced the acquisition of the Immunology and Proteomics business of Expedeon that comprises TGR Biosciences and Innova. The acquisition will provide Abcam access to Expedeon’s immunology and proteomics products and support.

Increased incidence of cancer has propelled the demand for research antibodies. Investment in research activities in stem cells is boosting the Research Antibodies market growth. Antibody-based treatment of cancer is an effective therapeutic approach for malignancies and tumors. The antibodies are important to fight cancer cells using human immune systems.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period. The high demand of research antibodies in the Asia Pacific region is owing to the development of the pharmaceutical sector, upsurge in research and development activities for antibodies, and acceptance of innovative methods for antibody production, among others.

Key participants include Lonza Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Cell Signaling Technology Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global research antibodies market on the basis of antibody type, product, application, technology, end-users, and region:

Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Monoclonal Polyclonal

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Primary Antibodies Secondary Antibodies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Oncology Infectious Diseases Stem Cells Neurobiology Immunology Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Western Blotting Flow Cytometry Immunofluorescence Immunohistochemistry Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay Immunoprecipitation Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms Academic & Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Research Antibodies market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Research Antibodies industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Research Antibodies market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

