Research Antibodies And Reagents Market Is Expected To Create New Opportunities By 2020 – 2026 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN , Abcam plc, Abbott

Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market accounted to USD 9.8 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.74 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Thermo Fisher Scientific QIAGEN , , Abcam plc, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories GenScript, Cell Signaling Technology Luminex Corporation, Agilent Technologies F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer Lonza, and BioLegend, GE Healthcare Merck & Co., Amgen Sanofi (France), Rockland Immunochemicals Johnson & Johnson Eli Lilly and Company Becton Dickinson and Company GenScript, Biotech Corporation Lonza (Switzerland), Bio-Techne Corporation Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel), Santa Cruz Biotechnology, BioLegend, Abcam PLC (U.K.),Cell Signaling Technology, (U.S.). among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market

Research antibodies and reagents are used to detect an unconjugated primary antibody that is used to target antigen. These help in are in detecting, measuring and purifying proteins or biomolecules in applications such as ELISA, flow cytometry, western blotting or immunohistochemistry.

Market Drivers

Growing industry-academia collaborations

Increasing R&D activities and expenditure

Technological developments

Increasing funding for proteomics research and drug discovery

Market Restraint

Quality concerns arises due to nontherapeutic antibodies used for research

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2010, GenScript Launched Antibody Drug Development Services. There were various intensive research and development activities being devoted to develop antibody drugs for numerous serious diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, various cancers, this development center provides comprehensive services targeting every step of the antibody drug development process, which include hybridoma development andhybridoma stabilization which gives monoclonal antibodies and hybridomas to the client.

In July 2010, GenScript provided 25% OFF Promotion for mAb Sequencing Service. The company is capable of sequencing antibodies based on customer-selected specifications. The sequencing service can be applied to database banking and antibody therapeutics.

Key Questions Answered by Research Antibodies And Reagents Market Report

1. What was the Research Antibodies And Reagents Market size in 2018 and 2019?; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast?

2. What will be the CAGR of Research Antibodies And Reagents Market during the forecast period (2019 – 2026)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018?

How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019 – 2026).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Research Antibodies And Reagents Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Research Antibodies And Reagents Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Research Antibodies And Reagents Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Research Antibodies And Reagents Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Research Antibodies And Reagents.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Research Antibodies And Reagents.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Research Antibodies And Reagents by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Research Antibodies And Reagents Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Research Antibodies And Reagents Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Research Antibodies And Reagents.

Chapter 9: Research Antibodies And Reagents Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

