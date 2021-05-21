Research Antibodies and Reagents Market 2021-Industry Demands, Size & Share, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Recent Developments, Global Growth, Trends, Top Operating Vendors and Forecast to 2027 | QIAGEN, Abbott, Agilent, GE Healthcare

Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market accounted to USD 9.8 billion in 2020 to an estimated value of USD 15.74 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market By Product Type ((Antibodies (Primary, secondary)( Mouse, Rabbit)( Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Neurobiology, Stem Cell, Immunology) and Reagents)), Technology (Western Blot, Flow Cytometry, Elisa, Immunoflourescence, Immunohistochemistry), Application (Proteomics, Drug Development, Genomics), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market

The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2020 and the forecast period is 2021 to 2027.

Some of the major players operating in research antibodies and reagents market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN , Abcam plc, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GenScript, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Lonza, and BioLegend, Inc. GE Healthcare (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), GenScript, Biotech Corporation (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel), Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.), BioLegend, Inc. (U.S.), Abcam PLC (U.K.),Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.). among others.

Market Definition: Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market

Research antibodies and reagents are used to detect an unconjugated primary antibody that is used to target antigen. These help in are in detecting, measuring and purifying proteins or biomolecules in applications such as ELISA, flow cytometry, western blotting or immunohistochemistry.

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Restraint

Quality concerns arises due to non therapeutic antibodies used for research

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2010, GenScript Launched Antibody Drug Development Services. There were various intensive research and development activities being devoted to develop antibody drugs for numerous serious diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, various cancers, this development center provides comprehensive services targeting every step of the antibody drug development process, which include hybridoma development andhybridoma stabilization which gives monoclonal antibodies and hybridomas to the client.

In July 2010, GenScript provided 25% OFF Promotion for mAb Sequencing Service. The company is capable of sequencing antibodies based on customer-selected specifications. The sequencing service can be applied to database banking and antibody therapeutics.

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Drivers

Growing industry-academia collaborations

Increasing R&D activities and expenditure

Technological developments

Increasing funding for proteomics research and drug discovery

Research Methodology: Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by MarketDigits team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

