Research and Technological Innovations to Bolster Developments in Humus Concentrate Market

In the field of agriculture, fertilizers and pesticides are the major inputs that are required. The recent decade has shown an immense growth in the fertilizer market. For the past 50 years the chemical fertilizers and pesticides played a major role in the agriculture field, however the chemical fertilizers and pesticides have a very short history in the modern agriculture.

In recent years the agrochemicals were used immensely for obtaining higher yield. Extensive application of agrochemicals will definitely lead to poor cropping system and several agricultural issues. Indiscriminate use of the chemical fertilizers result in loss of soil productivity along with some salts that will affect the yield. Bio fertilizers came forward in order to revive the soil health and has become a good supplement for the chemical fertilizers. Bio fertilizers are a renewable source of nutrients which play a vital role in order to maintain the soil fertility and sustainability.

Humus is an organic material that is found in the soil of any agricultural land which has the capacity to serve as a soil conditioner. The recent trends in the modern agriculture includes usage of humus concentrate, which consists of natural and organic compounds that are obtained from the soil. There will be a growth in the market for humus concentrate as there is an increasing demand for safe and residue free food.

Reasons for covering this title:

Humus concentrate are environmental friendly bio fertilizers which has ensured sustainable agriculture in the recent decade. The soil already has good amount of humus which is not adequate for the soil fertility. By adding the humus concentrate externally, then the soil will have ample of humus which will result in soil fertility at a faster rate. Humus concentrates are non-toxic, eco-friendly, easy to apply and cost-effective.

Humus concentrate have a long term environmental implications, negating the chemical effects. Humus concentrate consist of three main components, i.e., Humin, fulvic acid, humic acid and microorganisms like bacteria, fungi and algae which will help in the nitrogen fixation for the soil. The humic acid content in the humus concentrate are much higher when compared to chicken dung (>5%) and human waste (50%), hence the humic acid also has a natural way of controlling pests. The humus concentrate has satisfied the nutrient requirements for the soil and also resulted in a good amount of crop yield as it has organic compounds which can provide the necessary requirements. Globally, there will be a good market growth for the humus concentrate if the growers start using humus concentrate over other bio fertilizers.

Global Humus concentrate market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global Humus concentrate market has been segmented as

Powder

Granules

Liquid

On the basis of end use, the global Humus concentrate market has been segmented as

Horticulture

Landscaping

Soil remediation

On the basis of function, the global Humus concentrate market has been segmented as

Soil structuring

Drought tolerant

pH regulator

Growth promoter

Yield promoter

On the basis of region, the global Humus concentrate market has been segmented as

North America

Europe

MEA

Latin America

APAC

Global Humus concentrate market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global Humus concentrate market are Novihum, Humintech, Humusolver, Fertrell, Ohio Earth food, Sustainable farming, Plasmabiotec, Organic approach, Nature’s force organics, AgriEnergy resources, King Humus Plus, Down to Earth all natural fertilizers

In order to cater safe and residue free food, it is necessary to create promotional activities among the growers about the usage of humus concentrate. Creating promotional activities is key for the market growth of humus concentrate. In few places there is less amount of awareness about the benefits of humus concentrate. This can be achieved by targeting the growers who are more specific about their usage of bio fertilizers for their agriculture purposes. There is definitely an expected growth for the humus concentrate market on a global level, provided if the demand for it increases.

Key Developments: Global Humus Concentrate Market

In the year 2018, Humintech joined GreenTech, Amsterdam as a trade partner in order to provide more solution for the horticulture industry. The aim is to provide answer for the question in the innovation for fruits, flowers and vegetables. This can actually enhance the market growth of Humus concentrate.

In the year 2014, Novihum has started a research project in Oman on artificial humus which is about to get established in Oman. This is also a certain approach to increase the market potential of humus concentrate.

Opportunities for market participants in humus concentrate market

The possibility for the growth of humus concentrate in the market is quite high. It has a high potential driven by various factors which can increase the purchase of humus concentrate to a certain level. So there is high market potential for the humus concentrate in the market.

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

