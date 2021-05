Resealable Films Market Size will Expand 1.5 Times by 2030 End

The Resealable Films Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5235

The global resealable films market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4.8 Bn at the end of 2020, and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 7.4 Bn by the year 2030. Presently, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the resealable films market is experiencing significant setbacks, as demand is directly linked to the growth of end-use industries. However, demand for resealable films is gaining from applications such as meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, and fresh produce packaging. These films provide better protection against microorganisms, and thus, fulfil consumer demand for fresh, healthy, and convenient food products.

Moreover, changing lifestyles in emerging economies have resulted in a shift in preference for on-the-go consumption, mainly due to time constraints. New advancements in resealable films have led to the introduction of improved retort pouch designs for convenience food products. This is resulting in ascending demand for resealable films. Furthermore, several characteristics such as convenience, ease of use, and efficacy are anticipated to drive sales in the resealable films market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5235

Key Takeaways from Resealable Films Market Study

The global resealable films market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 2.5 Bn, and anticipated to expand at a value CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

By material, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) films are set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 33% of the total market value by the end of forecast period.

By layer, multilayer resealable films are projected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.2%, and be valued 1.9X than monolayer films by the end of 2020.

North America is projected to hold maximum share in the global resealable market, and is expected to grow 1.6X than South Asia & Oceania by the end of the forecast period.

By application, fresh produce packaging is projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn by the end of 2030.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has hit market players adversely on the supply side, causing declining sales of resealable films. However, increasing consumer inclination towards flexible packaging, aesthetically pleasing, and convenient products is expected to surge the growth of the global resealable films market over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Product Launches to Enhance Market Resiliency

Key players in the resealable films market are Amcor PLC., Uflex Limited, Sonoco Products Co., Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Winpak Ltd., Terphane, Coveris Taghleef Ind., Alto Packaging, Borealis AG, and Bemis Company, Inc., and others. Prominent market players are launching new products to increase their customer base in the global market. For instance,

In April 2019, Flair Flexible Packaging introduced a line of recyclable multi-layer laminated film pouches. Called ENVi™, these pouches are approved by the How2Recycle’s Store Drop-Off label program of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC). The How2Recycle® label clearly and concisely communicates to consumers how and where to recycle the pouch.

In 2019, Uflex Limited developed PET-based cold form blister, child-resistant, the fast fear tear strip foil and foil and branding solutions for the pharmaceutical industry in India. This product was launched for gaining market share with respect to pharmaceuticals as an end-use sector.

In 2019, Amcor PLC launched AmLite Ultra Recyclable, its first packaging product made from the company’s revolutionary sustainable high-barrier polyolefin film. This new high-barrier laminate can package a range of food, home and personal care, and pharmaceutical products, and be recycled in existing polyolefin recycling streams.

To connect an Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5235

Key findings of the report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the during the forecast period.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Retail & Consumer Goods Landscape

Disposable Gloves Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/disposable-gloves-market

Glass Tableware Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/glass-tableware-market

Menopause Wellness Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/menopause-wellness-market

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/10/1928118/0/en/East-Asia-to-Account-for-Nearly-Half-the-Global-Sales-in-the-Shaped-Liquid-Cartons-Market-Finds-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com